Dwight Capital & Dwight Mortgage Trust Finance Over $168.9MM in January 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dwight Capital and its affiliate REIT, Dwight Mortgage Trust, closed over $168.9MM of commercial real estate loans during January. Featured among the transactions are HUD refinancings for Resort at Jefferson Park, Resort at Jefferson Ridge, and Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Dwight closed a pair of loans in Irving, TX, including a $47.27MM HUD 223(f) loan for Resort at Jefferson Park and a $45.7MM HUD 223(f) loan for Resort at Jefferson Ridge. The garden-style apartment communities are located along either side of Thomas Jefferson Park. Together, they consist of 830 units across 34 acres with canal views. The communities’ amenities include fitness centers, clubhouses, and pools.

Both properties are in the process of achieving an NGBS green certification, which was a post-closing requirement. The loans were part of a portfolio refinanced for Dwight’s repeat client, Paramount Investment Corporation, which also included a $61.9MM HUD 223(f) loan for Resort at 925 Main closed in December 2022.

Dwight also provided approximately $39MM in HUD financing for Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a 200-bed skilled nursing facility in New York, NY. The loan was used to refinance existing debt and reimburse recent capital expenditures for renovations. Managing Director of Healthcare Finance, Adam Offman, originated this transaction.

About Dwight Capital

Dwight Capital LLC is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States and has a loan servicing portfolio in excess of $11 billion. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of loan types such as Balance-Sheet Bridge & New Construction Loans, FHA/HUD Insured Loans, as well as Mezzanine Financing.

For more information about Dwight Capital, please visit: www.dwightcapital.com

About Dwight Mortgage Trust

Dwight Mortgage Trust LLC (“DMT”) is an actively managed real estate investment trust specializing in the origination and financing of commercial mortgages across a range of real estate asset classes. DMT works in conjunction with affiliate firm Dwight Capital to source and evaluate lending opportunities nationwide. DMT partners with experienced sponsors on projects in major markets, focusing on investments with a clearly defined exit strategy.

For more information about Dwight Mortgage Trust, please visit: www.dwightmortgagetrust.com

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]