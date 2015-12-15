EIN, AltaSea, the Japanese Consulate, Japan House LA, and UCLA Hold DriveH2 Symposium at Site of Forthcoming Hydrogen Education Center

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EIN–Energy Independence Now (EIN), AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, the Japanese Consulate, Japan House Los Angeles, and UCLA jointly hosted a symposium Monday featuring two expert panel discussions on “Carbon Mitigation” and “Hydrogen Strategy.” The post-panel VIP Reception featured an exclusive preview of the forthcoming DriveH2 Hydrogen Education Center at the AltaSea Campus in San Pedro.

The highly-attended event featured hydrogen-related displays (including a prototype of Honda’s new CR-V hydrogen SUV) and cutting-edge hydrogen technology by Toyota (including the company’s latest Mirai passenger vehicle, heavy duty hydrogen truck, and port-focused cargo handling equipment), a sneak preview of the space to be used for the soon-to-be-launched DriveH2 Hydrogen Education Center at AltaSea, VIP guest speakers (including UCLA Chancellor Gene Block, AltaSea CEO Terry Tamminem, Japanese Consul General Kenko Sone, and Japan House President Yoko Kaifu), presentation topics from the Japan Hydrogen Forum (JH2F), traditional Japanese food and drinks, as well as a traditional Japanese Taiko drum performance.

In collaboration with Japan House Los Angeles, UCLA School of Carbon Management, and EIN, AltaSea welcomed some of the world’s leading climate experts from the US and Japan to share insights on the future of the hydrogen new energy economy.

During the seminar, the first panel discussion covered new solutions for carbon capture, such as UCLA’s groundbreaking research on efficient carbon capture directly from seawater. The second panel delved into the creation of a viable hydrogen energy sector, with a focus on activities of the Japan Hydrogen Forum such as a pilot project for the decarbonization of the port of Los Angeles, as well as other dynamic initiatives by US and Japanese industry leaders.

Panelists included:

Carbon Mitigation Panel

Gaurav Sant, Director of the Institute for Carbon Management at UCLA

Hilary Petrizzo, CCUS Commercial Development Manager at SoCalGas

Naoki Hara, President & CEO of JFE Engineering America

Hydrogen Panel

Tak Yokoo, Leader of the Japan Hydrogen Forum

Yuri Freedman, Senior Business Development Executive in the Energy Industry at SoCalGas

Jay Joseph, Vice President, Business Unit Lead, CASE & Energy Business Unit at American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

Frank Wolak, President and CEO at Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA)

Both panels were moderated by EIN Executive Director Brian Goldstein, who added, “If we are to effectively meet emission reduction goals, especially in carbon-intense areas like the port complex in Los Angeles, governmental and private investments in H2 innovation are critical. It was gratifying to see so many thought leaders, influencers and innovation-driven organizations here to explore the solutions with us here tonight.”

“The future of our planet and its people demands a clean energy revolution, and hydrogen holds the key,” said Goldstein. “EIN is committed to working towards a hydrogen-powered future. Not only will hydrogen reduce our carbon footprint and help mitigate the effects of climate change, but it will also improve air quality and create a healthier society for current and future generations.”

About EIN and the DriveH2 Campaign

DriveH2 is a public service initiative by Energy Independence Now (EIN), an environmental nonprofit dedicated to advancing fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and renewable hydrogen infrastructure for transportation, renewable energy storage and deep decarbonization. The organization engages in comprehensive research, policy advocacy and public outreach to promote the widespread adoption of a diverse zero emissions portfolio.

