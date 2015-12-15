Element Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) (“Element Solutions”) announced today that it intends to release its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Participants on the call will include Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich and Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 888-510-2346 (domestic) or 646-960-0111 (international) and enter the Conference ID: 3799230. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Varun Gokarn

Senior Director, Strategy and Finance

Element Solutions Inc

1-203-952-0369

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Liz Cohen

Managing Director

Kekst CNC

1-212-521-4845

