Elsevier and SANLiC Establish First Transformational Open Access Agreement

Amsterdam, Netherlands–(Newsfile Corp. – February 27, 2023) – Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics and SANLiC (The South African National Library and Information Consortium), a non-profit organization that represents the interests of academic and research libraries in South Africa, are pleased to announce a transformational agreement that will significantly enhance the research and learning experience for the SANLiC community and support all researchers from participating institutions in publishing their research Open Access.

Under the terms of the agreement, SANLiC’s member libraries will have access to Elsevier’s extensive collection of scientific, technical, and medical journals, books, and databases. This will provide researchers, students, and faculty members at South African institutions with access to the latest research and knowledge in their fields.

“We are delighted that this agreement includes Open Access publishing rights in hybrid ScienceDirect journals up to a cap of our current annual research output. It also includes a developmental programme to support growth and development in the South African higher education and research community. This is a most significant advance on prior agreements which were limited to read access to these information resources only,” said Ms Ellen Tise, Chairperson of the SANLiC Board of Directors. “This agreement enables us to repurpose subscription expenditure to finance Open Access publishing and to significantly enhance the research and learning capabilities of South African institutions.”

“Elsevier is committed to supporting the research and education communities in South Africa, and we are pleased to be working with SANLiC to provide their member libraries with access to our extensive collection of high-quality content and the opportunities to share their work worldwide,” said Felix Haest, Vice President, Elsevier.

The agreement will take effect immediately and will run until the end of 2025 to ensure that it continues to meet the needs of SANLiC’s member libraries and the research and education communities in South Africa.

To learn more about this agreement and what it means for researchers from participating institutions, visit https://www.elsevier.com/open-access/agreements/south-africa. Elsevier is a global leader in Open Access, with over 150,000 Open Access articles published in 2022, 700 of its 2,800 journals being fully open access and serving more than 2,000 institutions globally with open access agreements. To read more about how Elsevier is advancing open access please visit our Open Access site.

The South African National Library and Information Consortium (SANLiC) is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of 26 public higher education and six national research council libraries in South Africa. SANLiC’s mission is to facilitate affordable access to scholarly electronic information in support of the learning, teaching, and research activities of its members.

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,700 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on over 2,800 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 46,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray’s Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

