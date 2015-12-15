Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center Brings Cutting-Edge Skin Cancer Detection to The Nation

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – February 8, 2023) – Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center, a multi-specialty surgical institution, is proud to announce the opening of its Dermatology Department, the nation’s first skin cancer detection facility. Elyzee is also proud to be associated with a prestigious French institute and will be overseen by a renowned French plastic surgeon who collaborates with the institution. Elyzee strives to give clients the best possible outcome by utilizing cutting-edge, minimally invasive techniques.

Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center

Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center is a subsidiary of Safari Holding. It consists of experienced plastic surgeons and cosmetic doctors dedicated to providing their patients with the best, most comfortable and safe healthcare experience. The multispecialty surgical facility is equipped with the latest medical-surgical equipment and technology and is staffed by experienced surgeons.

According to the Chairman of Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center, Sheikh Saleh Al-Sagri, despite the current challenging economic scenario, Elyzee continues to thrive and grow as a dynamic company. This is thanks to its employees’ talent, passion, commitment, and corporate culture of excellence. The company’s focused strategy and operational efficiency have enabled it to achieve exceptional value and maintain its position as one of the leading players in the Middle East. With a commitment to constant innovation and the implementation of new solutions, Safari Group is confident in its ability to sustain its success, profitability, and growth for all stakeholders.

Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center

In addition, Dr. Mohammed Ayaydeh, the General Manager of Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center, extends a warm welcome to all. The center provides patient-centered medical care and exceeds patients’ expectations. They offer a range of high-quality medical services to meet each patient’s unique needs. The facilities are regularly updated with the latest techniques and equipment to ensure a consistently high standard of healthcare. The center’s mission, vision, and values are supported by a highly qualified and dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and administration staff. The information on their website will provide helpful answers to any questions the clients may have.

Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center’s vision is to create a Center of Excellence for aesthetic, cosmetic, dentistry, and surgical procedures. The mission of Elyzee is to provide patients with the best possible medical care. The goal is to help its clients look and feel their best.

Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center

In conclusion, Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center is a pioneer in cutting-edge surgical techniques, including liposuction, breast augmentation, and stomach tucks. With over ten specialties, including aesthetic, cosmetic, dentistry, and surgical procedures, Elyzee is set to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the region.

About the Company – Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center

Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center is a premium specialist Healthcare provider medical center and a subsidiary of Safari Group in The United Arab Emirates. It was established in 2013 and operated in November 2015.

For more information about Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center, please visit the following links:

Website | Instagram | Facebook

Media Details:

Company Name: Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center

Contact Phone Number: 02 566 4222

Address: King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St – Al Bateen – Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates

Website: https://elyzeemc.com/en/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154082