Energage Names Anser Advisory a Winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#anseradvisory—Anser Advisory is proud to have earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is Anser Advisory’s first time participating and being named to this prestigious award. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.





Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Anser Advisory is also ranked #14 in ENR’s 2022 Top 50 Program Management Firms, 2nd on the Zweig AE Fastest Growing Hot List for 2022, and one of the first supporters of the Equity in Infrastructure Partnership (EIP).

“This award means that Anser Advisory is among the best consulting and professional employers in the country. We are committed to fostering a culture that is attractive to industry-leading talent because the key to our success is our ability to bring diverse, individual contributions together in mindful collaboration to create meaningful client relationships, community engagement, and sustainable growth,” said Anser Advisory’s CEO, Bryan Carruthers. “If you are interested in taking your career to the next level, then come and join us as we support our clients in delivering mission-critical and essential infrastructure across the country.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Energage



Making the world a better place to work together.™



Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of cultural research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

WE’RE HIRING!



Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first?



Visit our talent page at: www.anseradvisory.com/careers

About Anser Advisory



Anser Advisory is an ENR Top 50 Program Management firm and Top Workplace. We deliver deep insights and advice through our world-class people. Each of them brings subject matter expertise across program controls, project, program, and agency construction management, acquisition and procurement management, security consulting, enterprise technology management, training solutions, and financial management. Our diverse team of talented professionals delivers social and civil infrastructure helps maintain and expand utility networks and operates national federal intelligence and defense portfolios.

ALASKA | CALIFORNIA | COLORADO | FLORIDA | ILLINOIS | MARYLAND | MASSACHUSETTS | NEW YORK | NEW JERSEY | NORTH CAROLINA | OHIO | PENNSYLVANIA | TEXAS | VIRGINIA

About Anser Advisory:



www.anseradvisory.com

Anser Advisory Social Media:



www.linkedin.com/company/anser-advisory

www.twitter.com/anser_advisory

www.instagram.com/anser_advisory

Contacts

Christina Salinas, Communications Manager



[email protected]