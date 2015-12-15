Erasca to Present at the Guggenheim Oncology Conference 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced its participation in the Guggenheim Oncology Conference 2023. Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., chairman, CEO, and co-founder, and David M. Chacko, M.D., chief financial officer, will represent Erasca in a fireside chat beginning at 1:00 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Drs. Lim and Chacko will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

A live webcast of the event will be available Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

About Erasca
At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

