Evertz Technologies Limited Early Warning Report

Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 9, 2023) – Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) (“Evertz“) announces that it has acquired 10,000 common shares (“Common Shares“) in the capital of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSX: HAI) (“Haivision“) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 8, 2023 at an average price of $3.25 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $32,497.

Immediately prior to February 8, 2023, Evertz held 2,876,100 Common Shares of Haivision, representing approximately 9.98% of Haivision’s issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the Evertz purchases of Haivision Common Shares on February 8, 2023, Evertz now has beneficial ownership of and / or control or direction over 2,886,100 Common Shares of Haivision, representing approximately 10.01% of Haivision’s issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Evertz intends to review its investment in Haivision on a continuing basis. Depending on various factors including, without limitation, Haivision’s financial position, the price levels of the Common Shares, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, and other factors and conditions as Evertz may deem appropriate, Evertz may in the future take such actions with respect to its investment in Haivision as it deems appropriate including, without limitation, purchasing or selling additional securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement, or otherwise, engaging in short selling of or any hedging or similar transaction with respect to the securities, and taking any other action with respect to Haivision or any of its securities in any manner permitted by law including, without limitation, the requisition of meetings of Haivision’s securityholders and the solicitation of proxies from Haivision’s securityholders in any manner permitted by law.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.

For further information, or for a copy of the early warning report corresponding to this news release, please contact:

Doug Moore

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335-7580

[email protected]

