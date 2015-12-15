Evolv Technology Named Official Fan Screening Provider for VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Arena guests can expect a less intrusive screening process, shorter lines, and a more welcoming entry

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that it has partnered with venue management goliath ASM Global to enhance safety and security for patrons and staff at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Concertgoers will now pass through Evolv Express® when enjoying a show at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena which welcomes up to 15,000 guests each show and is managed by ASM Global for the City of Jacksonville. Built in 2003, the Arena is home to the ECHL Icemen, NAL Jacksonville Sharks, the ABA Jacksonville Giants and the Florida/Georgia Hall of Fame. The Arena has hosted the NCAA Men’s Regional Basketball Championships as well as some of the biggest names in entertainment including: Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Cher, Kevin Hart, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Rihanna, Dave Matthews Band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Disney On Ice, Cirque du Soleil, Pearl Jam, Eric Church and many more.

“Security across our portfolio of venues is our top priority, and upon learning about Evolv Express, we were blown away by the system’s ability to enhance safety without negatively impacting guest experience,” said Michael Kenny, general manager, ASM Global. “Our guests should have a seamless and expedited entry that allows them to visit concessions and quickly get to their seats, and we’re proud to provide that to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena patrons – and eventually, guests of our other venues across the city – moving forward.”

“As one of the world’s leading producers of live event experiences, ASM Global is dedicated to exceeding guests’ expectations through its use of best-in-class technologies and processes,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “Its decision to work with Evolv demonstrates its recognition that we’re dually committed to providing a top-notch experience that is focused on safety. We’re ecstatic that our continued track record of success and countless customer testimonials have led us here.”

The award-winning Evolv Express systems are used at many iconic venues in the U.S., Europe and Mexico, including Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Six Flags America, Dollywood, Hard Rock International and London’s AO Arena. In 2022 alone, Evolv detected and stopped more than 100,000 weapons, excluding law enforcement, from entering its customers’ venues.

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 425 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

