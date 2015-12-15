FansUnite Provides Update on Betting Hero’s Operations During Super Bowl LVII Weekend

More than 350 Betting Hero Ambassadors deployed at 250 unique locations across multiple U.S. betting jurisdictions

More than 6,700 new depositing customers registered, a new company record

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 27, 2023) – FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following operational update on the Company’s customer acquisition, retention, and development brand, Betting Hero (“Betting Hero”).

Over the three days prior to Super Bowl LVII and through the conclusion of the game, Betting Hero deployed over 350 ambassadors at 250 locations across multiple U.S. states to engage with football fans and bettors. During the NFL’s biggest week, Betting Hero registered more than 6,700 new depositing customers for its sportsbook partners, setting a new company record for new depositing customers in a four-day period.

“Betting Hero continues to be the gold standard in customer acquisition, retention, and development for sports betting and iGaming operators,” said FansUnite CEO Scott Burton. “Setting company records for new depositing customers during the Super Bowl gives Betting Hero momentum heading into March Madness. With expansion to more venues, more states, and with the debut of the recently launched Betting Hero Hotline, results like this further support the strategic growth plan we implemented for 2023.”

Last year, Betting Hero generated $1.88 million CAD in revenue, at over 30% gross margins during the first two weeks of March Madness. In 2023, Betting Hero will have over 350 Heroes deployed in more than 200 venues across at least 14 states for the tournament.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite’s one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates a Scottish sportsbook, McBookie. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused AmAff, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero and Props.com.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

[email protected]

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

[email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: ‎

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-‎‎‎looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be ‎‎‎identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” ‎‎‎‎”anticipates,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “continue” or similar expressions to be uncertain ‎‎‎and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to: the future performance and expansion of Betting Hero; the expected ‎operating footprint of Betting Hero in 2023; and, the ‎future performance and outlook of the Company. Forward-looking statements ‎are based ‎on the Company’s ‎estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and ‎other factors ‎that may cause the ‎actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of ‎FansUnite to be ‎materially different from ‎those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or ‎forward-looking ‎information. Additional ‎information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the ‎Company’s business ‎are contained under ‎the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated June 15, 2021 filed on its ‎issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related ‎to global pandemics, ‎including the novel ‎coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of ‎other viruses or ‎pathogens and influence ‎of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not ‎place undue ‎reliance on forward-looking ‎statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎statements in ‎this news release are made ‎as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not ‎undertake to ‎update or revise any forward-‎looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a ‎result of new ‎information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156216