Fivetran Introduces Lite Connectors for Virtually Any SaaS Application

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fivetran, the global leader in automated data movement, today announced a new offering that brings more SaaS connectors to market at an accelerated pace, along with a program to deliver them to enterprises by request. Leveraging the latest in generative AI and natural language processing technologies, Fivetran Lite connectors can be developed in a fraction of the time of Fivetran’s standard connectors, and are backed by the same high quality, data integrity and security customers expect from Fivetran.

Fivetran Lite connectors solve the critical problem of accommodating the growing demand for managed connectors for an ever-increasing number of SaaS services that provide the data companies need to maintain a competitive edge. With the explosion of new software and services, the market has not been able to supply managed connectors fast enough, leaving many companies to lean on internal teams to build and maintain their own pipelines – adding more complexity to their data infrastructure.

“We’ve received a ton of value from Fivetran’s new Slack Lite connector. Our support team was looking to pull channel data to better understand the patterns of questions coming from our users and the internal SMEs who are best able to answer them,” said Jake Hannan, Senior Manager, Data Platform at Sigma. “The connector set-up was easy and the experience has been the same high quality we’ve seen from other Fivetran connectors. We try to keep the majority of our data ingestion in the Fivetran ecosystem, and are interested in pursuing Lite connectors through the By Request Program for several other applications we use.”

With Fivetran’s By Request Program, new Lite connectors can be built in as little as 30 days, enabling organizations to centralize all data movement with Fivetran. Ninety Lite connectors have already been built for leading SaaS applications including: Okta, Slack, Chargebee, Gong, WooCommerce, and others. Fivetran expects to introduce hundreds of new connectors in the next year, bringing the total number of fully-managed connectors to more than 500.

“Our customers, like all enterprises, are under enormous budgetary pressure and are looking for every available way to streamline their operations and cut infrastructure costs. Developing homegrown connectors and maintaining data pipelines is a heavy economic burden they do not need to take on,” said Alexander Lovell, Head of Product at Fivetran. “Our By Request Program and Lite connectors provide us the opportunity to help solve the challenge of cloud data integration more comprehensively and efficiently than ever before. This new level of responsiveness is a game changer for data teams small and large.”

Fivetran Lite connectors differ from Fivetran standard connectors in that the build process for Lite connectors starts with the API, whereas standard connectors begin by studying the application’s underlying business workflows. This approach, coupled with a shortened release cycle, enables Fivetran to accelerate the development of hundreds of new services. Both Fivetran standard and Lite connectors offer consumption-based pricing, with built-in discounts for higher data volumes.

The Lite connectors offering follows the debut of a new free plan from Fivetran on February 1, 2023. Now available, the free plan gives growing businesses access to reliable, secure, enterprise-grade data pipelines, completely free. The new plan is perfect for early-stage startups with low data volumes, who need a data infrastructure that’s truly stress-free, helping them save time and drive business efficiency. Read more about the plan on our blog.

For more information about Lite connectors and all the connectors available from Fivetran, visit our blog.

About Fivetran

Fivetran automates data movement out of, into and across cloud data platforms. We automate the most time-consuming parts of the ELT process from extracts to schema drift handling to transformations, so data engineers can focus on higher-impact projects with total pipeline peace of mind. With 99.9% uptime and self-healing pipelines, Fivetran enables hundreds of leading brands across the globe, including Autodesk, Conagra Brands, JetBlue, Lionsgate, Morgan Stanley and Ziff Davis, to accelerate data-driven decisions and drive business growth. Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit fivetran.com.

