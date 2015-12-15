FLEETCOR® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

All-time record revenues and adjusted net income

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“We reported better than expected results in the fourth quarter, with very favorable sales and retention trends exiting the year,” said Ron Clarke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. “Our full year 2022 financial performance was absolutely outstanding, with 21% revenue growth, and 22% adjusted earnings per share growth.1 Additionally, we made meaningful advances on our EV capabilities and are running hard at that big opportunity.”

Financial Results for Fourth Quarter of 2022:

GAAP Results

  • Revenues increased 10% to $883.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $802.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Net incomewas $225.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $225.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Net income per diluted share increased 11% to $3.03 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $2.74 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Results1

  • Adjusted net income1 decreased 2% to $300.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $304.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share1 increased 9% to $4.04 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $3.72 per diluted sharein the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Results for Full Year 2022:

GAAP Results

  • Revenues increased 21% to $3,427.1 million in 2022, compared with $2,833.7 million in 2021.
  • Net income increased 14% to $954.3 million in 2022, compared with $839.5 million in 2021.
  • Net incomeper diluted share increased 24% to $12.42 in 2022, compared with $9.99 per diluted share in 2021.

Non-GAAP Results1

  • Adjusted net income1 increased 11% to $1,236.7 million in 2022, compared with $1,109.8 million in 2021.
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share1 increased 22% to $16.10 in 2022, compared with $13.21 in 2021.

“For the full year 2022, our results were terrific, with full year organic revenue growth of 13% and adjusted net income per share $0.85 ahead of our initial expectations,” said Alissa Vickery, Interim Chief Financial Officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. “Organic growth in every category was at our targeted levels and new sales of 21% provides a strong platform for growth into 2023.”1

Full Year 2023 Outlook:

“Our 2023 outlook is for the Company to deliver our targeted organic revenue growth of 9% to 11%, with EBITDA growing faster, and with sales growth of approximately 15%. Volumes and revenue should build throughout the year, as we continue to benefit from our growth investments, acquisitions and seasonality. We are working to manage expenses carefully and expect margins to improve throughout the year as higher revenues generate operating leverage and we realize synergies from recent acquisitions,” said Alissa Vickery, Interim Chief Financial Officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

For full year 2023, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. financial guidance1 is as follows:

  • Total revenues between $3,800 million and $3,850 million;
  • GAAP net income between $983 million and $1,023 million;
  • GAAP net income per diluted share between $13.15 and $13.65;
  • Adjusted net income between $1,253 million and $1,293 million; and
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share between $16.75 and $17.25.

FLEETCOR’s guidance assumptions for the full year are as follows:

  • Weighted average U.S. fuel prices equal to $4.00 per gallon;
  • Market spreads flat with the 2022 average;
  • Foreign exchange rates equal to the month average of January 2023;
  • Interest expense between $312 million and $332 million, using the treasury curve from February 1, 2023;
  • Approximately 75 million fully diluted shares outstanding;
  • A tax rate of approximately 26% to 27%; and
  • No impact related to acquisitions not already closed.

First Quarter of 2023 Outlook:

The Company currently expects first quarter revenues between $875 million and $890 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share between $3.55 and $3.75. Significantly higher interest rates on our floating rate debt are a headwind to net income in the first quarter of 2023. Furthermore, the Company has historically experienced seasonality in the first quarter, causing it to be the lowest in terms of both revenues and net income for the year; as certain businesses such as fuel, lodging and tolls tend to have lighter first quarters due to weather and holidays.

Interest Rate Swaps and Share Repurchases:

In January 2023, the Company entered into $1.5 billion of incremental interest rate swaps, with an average term of three years, to reduce the variability of interest payments on our floating rate debt. Additionally, in February 2023, the Company executed $500 million of U.S. dollar to euro denominated cross-currency swaps to benefit from lower euro interest rates. The combination of these swaps, along with existing swaps, helps to manage interest rate risk on approximately 47% of floating rate debt in our Credit Facility for 2023. Additionally, given the continued significant share price dislocation, the Company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2022, for a total of 6.2 million shares for $1.4 billion in 2022.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Ron Clarke, chief executive officer, Alissa Vickery, interim chief financial officer and Jim Eglseder, investor relations. The conference call can be accessed live via webcast from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 10174535. The replay will be available until Tuesday, February 15, 2023. Prior to the conference call, the Company will post supplemental financial information that will be discussed during the call and live webcast.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about FLEETCOR’s beliefs, assumptions, expectations and future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “seek,” “project” or “expect,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “should,” the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on preliminary information, internal estimates and management assumptions, expectations and plans about future conditions, events and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to many uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as regulatory measures, voluntary actions, or changes in consumer preferences, that impact our transaction volume, including social distancing, shelter-in-place, shutdowns of nonessential businesses and similar measures imposed or undertaken in an effort to contain and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (including any variants thereof, “COVID-19”) or new outbreaks thereof, including in China; the impact of vaccine mandates on our workforce in certain jurisdictions; adverse changes or volatility in fuel prices and spreads and the current inflationary environment; adverse changes in program fees or charges we may collect, whether through legal, regulatory or contractual changes; adverse outcomes with respect to current and future legal proceedings or investigations, including without limitation, the FTC lawsuit, or actions of governmental, regulatory or quasi-governmental bodies or standards or industry organizations with respect to our payment cards; delays or failures associated with implication of, or adaption to, new technology, changes in credit risk of customers and associated losses; failure to maintain or renew key business relationships; failure to maintain competitive product offerings; failure to complete, or delays in completing, acquisitions, new partnerships or customer arrangements; and to successfully integrate or otherwise achieve anticipated benefits from such acquisitions, partnerships, and customer arrangements; failure to successfully expand and manage our business internationally; and other risks related to our international operations, including the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our business and operations, the potential impact to our business as a result of the United Kingdom’s referendum to leave the European Union; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations, revenues and income; and the failure or compromise of our data centers and other information technology assets; as well as the other risks and uncertainties identified under the caption “Risk Factors” in FLEETCOR’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and subsequent filings with the SEC made by us. These factors could cause our actual results and experience to differ materially from any forward-looking statement made herein. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and we do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to update any such statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as specifically stated or to the extent required by law. You may access FLEETCOR’s SEC filings for free by visiting the SEC web site at www.sec.gov.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, which are used by the Company as supplemental measures to evaluate its overall operating performance. The Company’s definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may differ from similarly titled measures used by others, including within our industry. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing strategic initiatives. See additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income, adjusted to eliminate (a) non-cash share based compensation expense related to share based compensation awards, (b) amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts, intangible assets, and amortization of the premium recognized on the purchase of receivables, (c) integration and deal related costs, and (d) other non-recurring items, including the impact of discrete tax items, impairment charges, asset write-offs, restructuring and related costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, and legal settlements and regulatory related legal fees. We adjust net income for the tax effect of non-tax items using our effective income tax rate, exclusive of discrete tax items. We calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share to eliminate the effect of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per diluted share or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash share based compensation expense from adjusted net income because non-cash equity grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time and share based compensation expense is not a key measure of our core operating performance. We also believe that amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of their acquired intangible assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired; therefore, we have excluded amortization expense from our adjusted net income. Integration and deal related costs represent business acquisition transaction costs, professional services fees, short-term retention bonuses and system migration costs, etc., that are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business. We also believe that certain expenses, the impact of discrete tax items, impairment charges, asset write-offs, restructuring and related costs, losses on extinguishment of debt, and legal settlements and regulatory related legal fees do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing. We adjust net income for the tax effect of each of these non-tax items using the effective tax rate during the period, exclusive of discrete tax items.

Organic revenue growth is calculated as revenue growth in the current period adjusted for the impact of changes in the macroeconomic environment (to include fuel price, fuel price spreads and changes in foreign exchange rates) over revenue in the comparable prior period adjusted to include or remove the impact of acquisitions and/or divestitures that have occurred subsequent to that period. We believe that organic revenue growth on a macro-neutral and consistent acquisition/divestiture/non-recurring item basis is useful to investors for understanding the performance of FLEETCOR.

Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and organic revenue growth:

  • as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget;
  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; and
  • to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 150 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

 

1 Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in Exhibit 1 attached. Additional supplemental data is provided in Exhibits 2-3 and 5, and segment information is provided in Exhibit 4. A reconciliation of GAAP guidance to non-GAAP guidance is provided in Exhibit 6.

 

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

%

Change

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues, net

 

$

883,610

 

 

$

802,255

 

 

10%

 

$

3,427,129

 

$

2,833,736

 

 

21%

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Processing

 

 

201,610

 

 

 

171,533

 

 

18%

 

 

764,707

 

 

559,819

 

 

37%

Selling

 

 

78,864

 

 

 

75,607

 

 

4%

 

 

309,082

 

 

262,118

 

 

18%

General and administrative

 

 

143,873

 

 

 

140,675

 

 

2%

 

 

584,135

 

 

485,830

 

 

20%

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

89,793

 

 

 

75,013

 

 

20%

 

 

322,282

 

 

284,197

 

 

13%

Other operating, net

 

 

200

 

 

 

(865

)

 

NM

 

 

282

 

 

(784

)

 

NM

Total operating expense

 

 

514,340

 

 

 

461,963

 

 

11%

 

 

1,980,488

 

 

1,591,180

 

 

24%

Operating income

 

 

369,270

 

 

 

340,292

 

 

9%

 

 

1,446,641

 

 

1,242,556

 

 

16%

Other expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment loss (gain)

 

 

863

 

 

 

 

 

NM

 

 

1,382

 

 

(9

)

 

NM

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

(3,184

)

 

 

175

 

 

NM

 

 

3,003

 

 

3,858

 

 

NM

Interest expense, net

 

 

74,152

 

 

 

27,666

 

 

168%

 

 

164,662

 

 

113,705

 

 

45%

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

9,964

 

 

NM

 

 

1,934

 

16,194

 

 

NM

Total other expense

 

 

71,831

 

 

 

37,805

 

 

90%

 

 

170,981

 

 

133,748

 

 

28%

Income before income taxes

 

 

297,439

 

 

 

302,487

 

 

(2) %

 

 

1,275,660

 

 

1,108,808

 

 

15%

Provision for income taxes

 

 

72,120

 

 

 

77,483

 

 

(7) %

 

 

321,333

 

 

269,311

 

 

19%

Net income

 

$

225,319

 

 

$

225,004

 

 

—%

 

$

954,327

 

$

839,497

 

 

14%

Basic earnings per share

 

$

3.07

 

 

$

2.80

 

 

9%

 

$

12.62

 

$

10.23

 

 

23%

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

3.03

 

 

$

2.74

 

 

11%

 

$

12.42

 

$

9.99

 

 

24%

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic shares

 

 

73,484

 

 

 

80,228

 

 

 

 

 

75,598

 

 

82,060

 

 

 

Diluted shares

 

 

74,246

 

 

 

81,981

 

 

 

 

 

76,862

 

 

84,061

 

 

 

 

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and par value amounts)

 

 

 

December 31,

2022

 

December 31,

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,435,163

 

 

$

1,520,027

 

Restricted cash

 

 

854,017

 

 

 

730,668

 

Accounts and other receivables (less allowance)

 

 

2,064,745

 

 

 

1,793,274

 

Securitized accounts receivable — restricted for securitization

 

 

1,287,000

 

 

 

1,118,000

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

469,147

 

 

 

326,079

 

Total current assets

 

 

6,110,072

 

 

 

5,488,048

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

294,692

 

 

 

236,294

 

Goodwill

 

 

5,201,435

 

 

 

5,078,978

 

Other intangibles, net

 

 

2,130,974

 

 

 

2,335,385

 

Investments

 

 

74,281

 

 

 

52,016

 

Other assets

 

 

281,726

 

 

 

213,932

 

Total assets

 

$

14,093,180

 

 

$

13,404,653

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,568,942

 

 

$

1,406,350

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

351,936

 

 

 

369,054

 

Customer deposits

 

 

1,505,004

 

 

 

1,788,705

 

Securitization facility

 

 

1,287,000

 

 

 

1,118,000

 

Current portion of notes payable and lines of credit

 

 

1,027,056

 

 

 

399,628

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

303,517

 

 

 

208,614

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

6,043,455

 

 

 

5,290,351

 

Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion

 

 

4,722,838

 

 

 

4,460,039

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

531,385

 

 

 

566,291

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

254,009

 

 

 

221,392

 

Total noncurrent liabilities

 

 

5,508,232

 

 

 

5,247,722

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

128

 

 

 

127

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

3,049,570

 

 

 

2,878,751

 

Retained earnings

 

 

7,210,769

 

 

 

6,256,442

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(1,509,650

)

 

 

(1,464,616

)

Treasury stock

 

 

(6,209,324

)

 

 

(4,804,124

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

2,541,493

 

 

 

2,866,580

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

14,093,180

 

 

$

13,404,653

 

 

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

954,327

 

 

$

839,497

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

92,010

 

 

 

75,571

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

121,416

 

 

 

80,071

 

Provision for credit losses on accounts and other receivables

 

 

131,096

 

 

 

37,919

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts

 

 

7,748

 

 

 

6,831

 

Amortization of intangible assets and premium on receivables

 

 

230,272

 

 

 

208,625

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

1,934

 

 

 

16,194

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(33,174

)

 

 

11,026

 

Investment loss (gain)

 

 

1,382

 

 

 

(9

)

Other non-cash operating expense (income), net

 

 

282

 

 

 

(784

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions):

 

 

 

 

Accounts and other receivables

 

 

(598,674

)

 

 

(731,137

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(17,543

)

 

 

141,058

 

Derivative assets and liabilities, net

 

 

(11,260

)

 

 

(15,360

)

Other assets

 

 

(41,068

)

 

 

47,055

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and customer deposits

 

 

(83,951

)

 

 

480,506

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

754,797

 

 

 

1,197,063

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(216,917

)

 

 

(602,120

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(151,428

)

 

 

(111,530

)

Other

 

 

 

 

 

(2,281

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(368,345

)

 

 

(715,931

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

49,404

 

 

 

48,781

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(1,405,200

)

 

 

(1,355,722

)

Borrowings on securitization facility, net

 

 

169,000

 

 

 

418,000

 

Deferred financing costs paid and debt discount

 

 

(10,355

)

 

 

(38,920

)

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable

 

 

3,000,000

 

 

 

1,900,000

 

Principal payments on notes payable

 

 

(2,824,000

)

 

 

(507,500

)

Borrowings from revolver

 

 

7,236,000

 

 

 

1,910,000

 

Payments on revolver

 

 

(6,526,000

)

 

 

(1,978,851

)

Borrowings (payments) on swing line of credit, net

 

 

194

 

 

 

(51,049

)

Other

 

 

(271

)

 

 

(811

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(311,228

)

 

 

343,928

 

Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash

 

 

(36,739

)

 

 

(50,984

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

38,485

 

 

 

774,076

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

 

 

2,250,695

 

 

 

1,476,619

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

 

$

2,289,180

 

 

$

2,250,695

 

Supplemental cash flow information

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest, net

 

$

229,641

 

 

$

132,504

 

Cash paid for income taxes, net

 

$

358,231

 

 

$

229,721

 

 

Exhibit 1

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share:*

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income

 

$

225,319

 

 

$

225,004

 

 

$

954,327

 

 

$

839,497

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation

 

 

20,588

 

 

 

27,986

 

 

 

121,416

 

 

 

80,071

 

Amortization1

 

 

66,648

 

 

 

56,974

 

 

 

238,020

 

 

 

215,456

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

9,964

 

 

 

1,934

 

 

 

16,194

 

Integration and deal related costs

 

 

4,824

 

 

 

12,501

 

 

 

18,895

 

 

 

30,632

 

Restructuring and related costs (subsidies)

 

 

5,420

 

 

 

(181

)

 

 

6,690

 

 

 

(2,112

)

Legal settlements/litigation

 

 

1,366

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

6,051

 

 

 

5,772

 

Total pre-tax adjustments

 

 

98,846

 

 

 

107,396

 

 

 

393,006

 

 

 

346,013

 

Income taxes2

 

 

(23,967

)

 

 

(27,510

)

 

 

(110,634

)

 

 

(75,703

)

Adjusted net income

 

$

300,198

 

 

$

304,890

 

 

$

1,236,699

 

 

$

1,109,807

 

Adjusted net income per diluted share

 

$

4.04

 

 

$

3.72

 

 

$

16.10

 

 

$

13.21

 

Diluted shares

 

 

74,246

 

 

 

81,981

 

 

 

76,862

 

 

 

84,061

 

1Includes amortization related to intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and debt discounts.

2 Includes $9.0 million adjustment for tax benefit of certain income determined to be permanently invested in 2Q 2022.

* Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

 

Exhibit 2

Key Performance Indicators, by Solution and Revenue Per Performance Metric on a GAAP Basis and Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted

(In millions except revenues, net per key performance metric)

(Unaudited)

 
 

The following table presents revenue and revenue per key performance metric by solution.*

 

 

As Reported

 

Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted2

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

%

Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

%

Change

FUEL

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

– Revenues, net

$

351.1

 

 

$

316.4

 

 

$

34.7

 

 

11%

 

$

323.7

 

 

$

318.1

 

 

$

5.6

 

 

2%

– Transactions

 

119.7

 

 

 

116.4

 

 

 

3.3

 

 

3%

 

 

119.7

 

 

 

117.9

 

 

 

1.8

 

 

2%

– Revenues, net per transaction

$

2.93

 

$

2.72

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

8%

 

$

2.70

 

 

$

2.70

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

—%

CORPORATE PAYMENTS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

– Revenues, net

$

202.0

 

 

$

174.5

 

 

$

27.5

 

 

16%

 

$

210.3

 

 

$

174.9

 

 

$

35.4

 

 

20%

– Spend volume

$

29,986

 

 

$

25,665

 

 

$

4,322

 

 

17%

 

$

29,986

 

 

$

25,665

 

 

$

4,322

 

 

17%

– Revenues, net per spend $

 

0.67

%

 

 

0.68

%

 

 

(0.01

)%

 

(1)%

 

 

0.70

%

 

 

0.68

%

 

 

0.02

%

 

3%

TOLLS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

– Revenues, net

$

97.5

 

 

$

86.7

 

 

$

10.8

 

 

12%

 

$

91.9

 

 

$

86.7

 

 

$

5.2

 

 

6%

– Tags (average monthly)

 

6.3

 

 

 

6.1

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

4%

 

 

6.3

 

 

 

6.1

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

4%

– Revenues, net per tag

$

15.41

 

 

$

14.22

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

8%

 

$

14.52

 

 

$

14.22

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

2%

LODGING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

– Revenues, net

$

119.1

 

 

$

103.1

 

 

$

16.0

 

 

15%

 

$

119.8

 

 

$

105.5

 

 

$

14.3

 

 

14%

– Room nights

 

9.0

 

 

 

8.9

 

 

 

 

 

—%

 

 

9.0

 

 

 

9.0

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

(1)%

– Revenues, net per room night

$

13.28

 

 

$

11.53

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

15%

 

$

13.36

 

 

$

11.68

 

 

$

1.68

 

 

14%

GIFT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

– Revenues, net

$

47.4

 

 

$

55.1

 

 

$

(7.8

)

 

(14)%

 

$

49.3

 

 

$

55.1

 

 

$

(5.9

)

 

(11)%

– Transactions

 

362.7

 

 

 

379.9

 

 

 

(17.2

)

 

(5)%

 

 

362.7

 

 

 

379.9

 

 

 

(17.2

)

 

(5)%

– Revenues, net per transaction

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

(10)%

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

(6)%

OTHER1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

– Revenues, net

$

66.5

 

 

$

66.4

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

—%

 

$

68.7

 

 

$

66.4

 

 

$

2.3

 

 

3%

– Transactions

 

10.8

 

 

 

9.0

 

 

 

1.8

 

 

20%

 

 

10.8

 

 

 

9.0

 

 

 

1.8

 

 

20%

– Revenues, net per transaction

$

6.16

 

 

$

7.37

 

 

$

(1.21

)

 

(16)%

 

$

6.36

 

 

$

7.37

 

 

$

(1.01

)

 

(14)%

FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

– Revenues, net

$

883.6

 

 

$

802.3

 

 

$

81.4

 

 

10%

 

$

863.6

 

 

$

806.7

 

 

$

56.9

 

 

7%

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jim Eglseder, 770-417-4697

[email protected]

Read full story here

Related Stories

InMed Submits Form 12b-25

3-Day Workplace Productivity Challenge Announced by Future Health Now

HVAC Small Business Accounting Software for QuickBooks Announced by Rillion

Speciality Supplier Carnival Coffee Roasters Expand Wholesale Trade in SE London

Former Singapore Parliamentarian’s Swiss Digital Assets Company Receives Regulatory Approval

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

You may have missed

InMed Submits Form 12b-25

3-Day Workplace Productivity Challenge Announced by Future Health Now

HVAC Small Business Accounting Software for QuickBooks Announced by Rillion

Speciality Supplier Carnival Coffee Roasters Expand Wholesale Trade in SE London

Former Singapore Parliamentarian’s Swiss Digital Assets Company Receives Regulatory Approval

error: Content is protected !!