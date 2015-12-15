Focused Wealth Management’s Anthony DiCapua joins the Board of Directors for SUNY Orange Foundation & Alumni Engagement





NEWBURGH, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anthony DiCapua, Focused Wealth Management’s Vice President of Wealth Management, has joined the Board of Directors for SUNY Orange Foundation & Alumni Engagement and its Investment Committee.

This esteemed position will allow DiCapua to bring his extensive experience in finance and investments to the Foundation, which supports the educational mission of SUNY Orange.

“I am honored to be selected for this role and am excited to work with the Foundation to further its mission of providing students with the resources they need to succeed,” said DiCapua.

As a financial advisor, DiCapua has a track record of success in helping clients achieve their financial goals. He brings this expertise to the Foundation’s Investment Committee, which is responsible for managing and growing the Foundation’s endowment.

“What an honor for Anthony to be elected to the Board of Directors and become a member of the Investment Committee; it is well earned,” said Focused Wealth Management’s Managing Director, Philip DeAngelo. “Anthony exemplifies integrity, brilliance, and passion; he will be a remarkable addition to the Board, and I am excited for him to be a part of such an important foundation.”

Focused Wealth Management

Focused Wealth Management’s dedicated, professional staff would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to Anthony as he begins this exciting and well-deserved new role. Please visit the Focused Wealth Management website to learn more about the broad offerings and excellent service you can expect from Focused Wealth Management.

About SUNY Orange Foundation & Alumni Engagement

SUNY Orange Foundation & Alumni Engagement is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising and distributing funds, building a solid alumni network, and fostering lasting ties to the community to develop opportunities and support the success of SUNY Orange students. The Foundation thoughtfully and ethically stewards all gifts to provide the maximum benefit to SUNY Orange students; the Foundation and SUNY Orange are empowering dreams together.

For more information about SUNY Orange Foundation & Alumni Engagement and how you can get involved and support the Foundation, please visit their website.

Contacts

Media





Profile for Focused Wealth Management:



Rich Myers, [email protected]