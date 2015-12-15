FOXO Technologies Appoints Taylor Fay as Chief Operating Officer

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”), a leader in commercializing epigenetic biomarkers of health and aging, today announced the appointment of Taylor Fay to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

In this executive role, Taylor will oversee overall operations, strategy execution, product management, and other essential company functions.

Taylor joined FOXO in 2018, most recently serving as the VP of Product. He has more than a decade of experience developing underwriting products and delivering operational excellence for Fortune 100 companies across the insurance and financial services industries. Taylor has a strong track record of successfully developing new product offerings, advancing them to market, and managing product portfolios in excess of $100 million. Taylor holds an MBA from the Carlson School of Management.

“Throughout his tenure at FOXO, Taylor has demonstrated an exceptional ability to implement strategy, streamline workflows, and work closely with our partners to advance important business initiatives across the finish line. Taylor has all the qualities necessary to lead our daily operations and has earned this position,” said, Tyler Danielson, Chief Technology Officer and Interim-CEO of FOXO.

“I’m honored to join the executive team as Chief Operating Officer,” said Fay. “It is an exciting time for our business as we seek to improve and optimize both human health span and lifespan through epigenetic science. I look forward to working with Tyler and the rest of the leadership team to enhance our product offerings and execute on our strategic goals.”

About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)

FOXO is a technology platform company focused on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. FOXO’s epigenetic technology applies AI to DNA methylation to identify molecular biomarkers of human health and aging. FOXO seeks to modernize the life insurance industry by simplifying the consumer underwriting journey with saliva-based biomarkers and enhancing life insurance’s consumer value proposition with the FOXO Longevity Report™. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com. For more information about FOXO LIFE, visit www.foxolife.com. For investor information and updates, visit https://foxotechnologies.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements for purposes of the "safe harbor" provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FOXO assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

