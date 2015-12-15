Frontier Medicines Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Christo Shalish as Head of Business Development

BOSTON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance breakthrough therapies against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced the addition of Christo Shalish to the leadership team as senior vice president (SVP) and head of business development.

“As we continue our rapid evolution, we are thrilled to have Christo Shalish at Frontier as a member of our leadership team,” said Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO. “Christo brings deep and diverse experience across large-scale global pharmaceutical organizations and emerging biotech companies and is adept at building successful alliances that help deliver innovation for patients.”

Mr. Shalish joins Frontier from the global business unit of Novo Nordisk. Prior to his tenure with Novo Nordisk, Mr. Shalish led the business development and alliance management functions at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals. While at Dicerna, he facilitated collaborations with Roche and Novo Nordisk, leading up to the successful acquisition of Dicerna by Novo Nordisk. Mr. Shalish was also responsible for overseeing partnerships with Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Alexion, and Alnylam. Mr. Shalish brings deep knowledge of the biotech ecosystem from his work at successful companies including Moderna, Warp Drive Bio, Cubist Pharmaceuticals and ActivBiotics. He began his career as a research scientist at Massachusetts General Hospital. Mr. Shalish received his MBA from Boston University and his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.

“I am excited by the potential to help unleash the full power of the Frontier™ Platform to discover and help deliver breakthrough treatments against previously undruggable targets, both known and newly uncovered by Frontier,” said Christo Shalish, SVP and head of business development. “I look forward to working with the Frontier team on this transformational next stage of the company’s evolution.”

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a powerful drug discovery engine, the Frontier™ Platform, designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to develop potentially groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer. Frontier is advancing a deep pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead candidate, FMC-376, is a direct dual inhibitor of active and inactive KRASG12C. By completely blocking both forms of the KRAS mutation, FMC-376 has the potential to overcome the non-response and resistance seen with existing single-acting KRASG12C inhibitors. For more information on how Frontier is boldly advancing science to defeat disease, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Investor and Media Relations Contact: Victoria Fort VP, Corporate Affairs 202.361.0445 [email protected]