Fujitsu and Yamanashi Prefecture sign strategic partnership to drive Yamanashi Prefecture’s DX

TOKYO, Feb 22, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu and Yamanashi Prefecture today announced the signing of a strategic partnership to promote Yamanashi’s digital transformation (DX). As part of the collaboration, Fujitsu and Yamanashi Prefecture aim to resolve a wide range of societal issues in areas including talent development, regional revitalization, medical care and health, and disaster prevention and mitigation, as well as to nurture DX talent to drive these initiatives in the prefecture.

Development of DX talent and revitalization of local communities

To contribute to the realization of Yamanashi Prefecture’s vision for 2040 – “to make Yamanashi a place where every citizen can live a fulfilling life” – the two parties aim to improve the quality of services for prefectural residents and revitalize local communities through initiatives including workshops to improve the digital literacy of prefectural residents, local activities to encourage residents to acquire new knowledge, and “workations” throughout Yamanashi Prefecture to enhance personnel exchange and foster DX talent able to contribute to the resolution of local issues.

To drive DX throughout the prefecture, Fujitsu and Yamanashi Prefecture will further promote initiatives in the following areas:

Healthcare and disaster prevention and mitigation:

– Promotion of an application for tracking and linking of medical information(1) linked to an electronic medical record system provided by Fujitsu Japan Limited(2), which is already in use at various medical institutions throughout Yamanashi Prefecture and holds the top share in the Japanese market for electronic medical record systems(3)

– Improvement of data collection and information transmission in emergency situations leveraging Fujitsu’s solutions for disaster prevention

Energy:

– Utilization of hydrogen energy produced by the P2G system(4) promoted by Yamanashi Prefecture

Integration and transformation:

– Promotion of gender equality and a symbiotic society in which each individual can play an active role

– Participation in the Fuji Five Lakes Forum(5) and promotion of the “Vision for a Digital Garden City Nation”

Moving forward, Fujitsu and Yamanashi Prefecture will continue to contribute to the realization of a rich and sustainable local society through initiatives in areas including talent development, regional revitalization, medical and health care, and disaster prevention and mitigation through rural urban digital integration and transformation and public services that provide necessary services to the people who need them.

(1) Application for tracking and linking of medical information:

A smartphone application that enables lifelong, seamless tracking and linking of medical information on personal smartphones. Includes a function where users do not have to pay fees in cash at medical institutions to reduce the burden on people with severe physical and mental disabilities.

(2) Fujitsu Japan Limited:

Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; COO and Representative Director of the Board: Takayuki Sunada.

(3) Top share in the Japanese market for electronic medical record systems:

Source: Operating status of hospital information systems (HIS), Data book of medical devices 2023, M-E Promote Association Ltd. (in Japanese)

(4) P2G system:

“Power to Gas” system. A generic term that includes facilities that produce green hydrogen from renewable electricity and water.

(5) Fuji Five Lakes Forum:

Event on the occasion of the 10 year anniversary of Mt. Fuji’s registration as a World Heritage Site; Collaborative organization consisting of representatives of industry, government, academia, labor, and the general public that invites all stakeholders to participate in the development of the Fuji Five Lakes region into a “natural metropolitan area” in the new era.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

Press Contacts:

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries (www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/presscontacts/form/index.html)

Yamanashi Prefecture

Governor’s Policy Planning Bureau

Phone: +81-55-223-1553

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com