Fujitsu Launches New Platform to Support Web3 Developers Globally

TOKYO, Feb 6, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Fujitsu today announced the launch of its ‘Fujitsu Web3 Acceleration Platform,’ offering a developmental environment as well as various service APIs based on blockchain and high-performance computing technologies. Fujitsu envisions the platform as a future community for users in start-ups, partner companies, and universities working to build the next generation of Web3 applications and services.

Figure 1: Overview of the Fujitsu Web 3 Acceleration Platform Figure 2: Image of the Fujitsu Web 3 Acceleration Platform

The new platform will connect users to Fujitsu’s existing suite of Computing as a Service (CaaS)(1) applications, including ‘CaaS HPC’ and ‘CaaS Digital Annealer’, as well as the ‘Fujitsu Computing as a Service Data e-TRUST’ (Data e-TRUST)(2) module. Data e-Trust leverages Fujitsu’s ‘IDentitY eXchange’ (IDYX)(3) and ‘Chain Data Lineage'(4) technologies for ensuring the authenticity of transactions and secure data distribution and utilization between different systems and services with blockchain and other data verification tools. Moving forward, Fujitsu also plans additional technology modules for the platform, including its transparent trust transfer technology(5) and ‘ConnectionChain'(6) technology.

Fujitsu will provide access to the platform free of charge to select participants of its global partner program, ‘Fujitsu Accelerator Program for CaaS'(7) to drive co-creation of new Web3 services. Program partners will be able to begin to use the platform in Japan from March 2023, with availability step-by-step expanding to partners globally starting in fiscal 2023.

The platform will contribute to the realization of a rich ecosystem that empowers users to create new applications for Web3, allowing for new ways to interact, create, and share data freely and securely for use cases including digital content rights management, contracts, business transactions and processes.

Under its vision for Fujitsu Uvance to achieve a sustainable world, Fujitsu ultimately aims to offer a Web3 platform that allows companies and individual users to connect to co-create transformational, value-added solutions to a variety of issues facing society.

Services and technologies

In addition to blockchain and verification technologies offered through ‘Data e-TRUST,’ the new platform will provide users access to Fujitsu’s world-leading, advanced computing technologies and applications including ‘Fujitsu Computing as a Service HPC’ and ‘Fujitsu Computing as a Service Digital Annealer’ for developing and running simulations, AI and combinatorial optimization applications. These technologies will allow users to analyze and evaluate multiple scenarios for formulating solutions to various societal issues based on data that ensures trust.

Moving forward, Fujitsu will step-by-step provide further prototype functions for Web3 leveraging Fujitsu’s transparent trust-ensuring technology and ‘ConnectionChain’ technology for co-creation partners via CaaS.

Creating new business through co-creation with the Fujitsu Web3 Acceleration Platform

Fujitsu will provide a portal site and development environment to support co-development activities and the development of new Web3 applications and services, and to test and practice the value these new Web3 applications and services offer. Fujitsu and its co-creation partners will examine use cases, develop prototypes, and conduct PoC trials aimed at creating new business related to the following three key themes of Web3:

1. Realization of a co-creation society through decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO)

– Trial development and implementation of new Web3 services in which projects are organized and promoted through autonomous consensus among participants according to various objectives

– Visualization of participants activities and value they created to appropriately distribute gained profits according to individual contribution

2. Rights management and utilization of digital content

– Development and implementation of new Web3 services for distribution of digital content including images and videos to protect copyrights and guarantee authenticity of digital data

– Supporting the creation of various contents based on secondary work and reused work that can be freely distributed by providing a system that guarantees copy rights and legitimate compensation of creators

3. Realization of digital trust

– Test development and implementation of new Web3 services to ensure the accuracy and reliability of information by avoiding risks such as leakage of personal information and fraudulent transactions in order to enable more flexible and open communication and use of information

– Realization of a new social paradigm in which companies and individual users can connect securely by preventing digital fraud and ensuring authenticity in all transactions and sharing of data knowledge

Future Plans

As Fujitsu expands services and functionality for its new Web3 platform from March 2023, it further plans to hold a global planning and development contest to build and implement DAO communities and create new Web3 services.

Comments from participants in Fujitsu Accelerator Program for CaaS & users of Web3 Acceleration Platform:

Yoshito Sudo, Founder and CEO of TC3 K.K.:

-“We are excited about the launch of the Fujitsu Web3 Acceleration Platform. Our company helps enterprises to build digital products and AI engines by working with global Gig Economies. By participating in the Fujitsu Web3 Acceleration Platform, we plan to prototype Web3 application services and DAO community services. With this initiative, we believe that we can promote our vision of “Gig Innovated,” a world in which we can achieve innovation with Gig Economy (8).”

Hiroyoshi Miwa, Vice President of Kwansei Gakuin University & Executive Dean of Organization for Information Strategies, Japan:

-“Web3 is still in its infancy, but it has the potential to open up a whole new world. To achieve this goal, it is important not only to research and develop advanced technologies, but also to create new services. In the post COVID era, there are efforts to make use of Web3 in the field of education and research. We will also use this platform to challenge various innovative initiatives and contribute to social implementation at our institution.”

Hiroya Momikura, Representative Director of Pocket RD Co., Ltd.:

-“Our company offers customers considering Web3 business a Digital Double service, which enables them to use different types of NFT (non-fungible tokens) and efficiently build their business within the upcoming one-digital wallet era. Combining this service with Fujitsu’s technology for identity verification and security technologies, we aim to provide our customers with an environment in which they can conduct their business in a safer, more secure manner.”

Jin Sashida, CEO of SAKURA UNITED PLATFORM PTE. LTD.:

-“Our company is operating an X-Fi platform business, which links token finance with the daily activities of existing industries and consumers, utilizing the design and operation know-how of token finance developed through GameFi (9). By combining this with Fujitsu’s Web3 technology, we anticipate that we can achieve highly reliable transactions, and we will jointly examine a wide variety of use cases.”

