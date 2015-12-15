H2Ocean announced the results of a new collaborative study

Stuart, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – February 15, 2023) – H2Ocean announced that the recent clinical study concluded that H2Ocean’s alcohol-free sea salt mouthwashes provide a proven effective remedy for dry mouth and Xerostomia. Published in the Journal of Biological Regulators & Homeostatic Agents, the study’s findings call H2Ocean’s mouthwashes a recommended alternative to the armamentarium of treatment options for xerostomia and dry mouth syndrome.

H2Ocean’s Sea Salt Mouthwash For Dry Mouth Evaluated In New Clinical Study

H2Ocean’s mouthwash is formulated with xylitol, a natural sweetener that helps prevent dry mouth, fends off strep, and keeps plaque from forming on the teeth, and lysozyme, an antibacterial enzyme that forms part of the innate immune system. According to the new study, H2Ocean’s oral rinses help optimize saliva production in individuals with xerostomia and other dry mouth conditions often caused by medications, autoimmune disease, radiotherapy or chemotherapy, or hormone disorders.

Noting that the inclusion of antimicrobial agents like lysozyme or xylitol in xerostomia interventions was proposed as early as 1990, the study finds that compared to other therapeutic approaches such as moisturizers, toothpaste, chewing gum and sugar-free lozenges, rinsing with the H2Ocean mouthwashes produced more favorable outcomes for preventing microbial-related disease and for managing symptoms that can lead to tooth decay and other related oral health issues.

All natural and recommended for use as a rinse and a gargle, H2Ocean’s Arctic Ocean and Lemon Ice Sea Salt Healing Rinses help remedy bad breath, sore throat, canker sores, gum irritations, and help patients recover from oral surgery. With over 80 trace minerals and nutrients essential for living cells, the rinses also help lift out stains from tooth enamel for whiter teeth, explained the study.

The science of sea salt and its natural healing benefits for humans have been published in eight peer-reviewed medical journals to date. H2Ocean Sea Salt Rinses put these benefits to work to give consumers of any age a bioactive natural oral care product with recognized therapeutic qualities.

H2Ocean offers a full line of natural, organic, sea salt-based products with plant-based ingredients that ensure efficacy and are safe for all ages.

H2Ocean founder Eddie Kolos says, “Our unrefined mineral-enriched sea salt is hand harvested from the world’s most diverse ecosystem to provide the ultimate healing solution.”

