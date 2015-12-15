H2scan Launches HyView Display to Advance Transformer and Battery Room Hydrogen Safety Solutions

Company expands its hydrogen sensing capabilities for transformer and battery room users with the HyView display product; full solutions include HyView display for use with GRIDSCAN 5000 transformer products and HY-ALERTA 5021 area monitor products

VALENCIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electrical utilities and industrial markets, today launched HyView, an industrialized display to complement its Gen 5 sensor products to meet a broad range of applications.

HyView is a hardened display with the ability to consolidate data from multiple hydrogen sensors. It is available in explosion proof and NEMA® ratings. HyView provides more value to the long life, low maintenance GRIDSCAN 5000 sensor for transformer reliability and HY-ALERTA 5021 sensor for battery room safety. The HyView product is also a powerful tool for industrial process and safety hydrogen sensing applications.

HyView pairs with H2scan’s next generation sensing technology to provide local indication of hydrogen and oil temperature data in transformer applications and hydrogen concentration levels in area monitoring applications. The product includes an alarm output, which allows customers to easily wire alarms into their supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, data center infrastructure management systems (DCIM), network operations centers (NOC) and other monitoring systems that accept digital outputs. HyView connects with up to four GRIDSCAN 5000 or HY-ALERTA 5021 sensors and allows indication and alarming for real-time monitoring.

HyView includes a dual-line display that can be easily scaled for 4-20 mA analog output values. HyView’s wide viewing angle display and through-glass buttons create a simple and convenient user experience. These buttons allow the HyView to be programmed and operated through the front panel, thus eliminating the need to remove the cover in hazardous areas.

Keeping Battery Rooms Safe

Battery room operations are made safer by the HyView product when combined with H2scan’s HY-ALERTA 5021 hydrogen area monitor. HY-ALERTA meets all code requirements, including continuous monitoring to keep hydrogen below 25% LFL, communications to activate exhaust fans, and Modbus communication to meet annunciation requirements.

Both the GRIDCAN 5000 and HY-ALERTA 5021 sensors eliminate false positives by detecting only hydrogen. The sensor lifecycle is 10-15 years, avoiding expensive replacement costs. Additionally, the sensor auto-calibrates, reducing maintenance costs.

“The HyView product provides easy access to vital hydrogen monitoring data providing users with the benefit of real-time monitoring without the cumbersome maintenance and expense involved with other technologies,” said Jeff Donato, H2scan’s Director of Safety, Power Storage Systems.

User-Friendly Solution for Transformer Hydrogen Monitoring

Combined with the GRIDSCAN 5000, HyView provides real-time health information on transformers in a reliable, user-friendly, and low-cost package, when compared to other online monitors.

Hydrogen-only sensing provides users with the ability to understand when their transformers have a potentially significant fault that is causing an increase in gassing. By following up with a manual dissolved gas analysis (DGA) sample, users can then diagnose transformer issues and make timely, data-driven operational decisions, often eliminating transformer failure emergencies.

Availability

The HyView product is currently available. More information can be found on the H2scan website at https://h2scan.com/product/hyview.

About H2scan Corporation

H2scan founded in 2002, designs, manufactures, and markets advanced hydrogen sensors from its headquarters in Valencia California. The company’s Gen 5 products are the most accurate, maintenance free and affordable hydrogen sensors for a wide range of real-time industrial process control, monitoring and safety applications.

H2scan sensor products are ideal for transformer health monitoring to improve electrical distribution reliability, measuring hydrogen concentration in fuel cells, electrolyzer systems, and hydrogen distribution pipelines to reduce carbon emissions. They are also used to detect hydrogen in the atmosphere to ensure safe operations of battery storage rooms, warehouses using fuel cells or any enclosed area where hydrogen leaks may occur.

H2scan’s products are trusted by some of the largest organizations in the world including ABB, Siemens, GE Energy, Qualitrol, DOD, ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, Proctor & Gamble and more.

For more information, please visit http://www.h2scan.com.

Contacts

[email protected]

The David James Agency LLC



805-494-9508