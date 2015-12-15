Hecla to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced today that representatives of the Company will present and participate at multiple investor conferences.

SME 2023 Annual Conference



Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will give the Keynote lecture at the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) in Denver, Colorado on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, where Hecla will be awarded the Murray Innovation Award for Lucky Friday’s pioneering Underhand Closed Bench mining method.

BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference



Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 32nd Annual BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://app.webinar.net/31wonkPYRm9.

J.P. Morgan Leveraged Finance Conference



Russell D. Lawlar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami Beach, Florida on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

PDAC 2023 Convention



Anvita Mishra Patil, Vice President – Investor Relations and Treasurer, will present at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto, Ontario on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:47 a.m. Eastern Time.

Presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla.com under the section News & Media.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

Contacts

Anvita Mishra Patil, Vice President – Investor Relations and Treasurer



Cheryl Turner, Communications Coordinator

800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)



Email: [email protected]

Website: www.hecla.com