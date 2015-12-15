HF Sinclair Corporation Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Announces Increase in Regular Cash Dividend

Fourth Quarter

Reported net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $587.0 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $597.8 million, or $2.97 per diluted share

Reported EBITDA of $990.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1,004.1 million

Returned $475.2 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Announced $0.05 increase in regular quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share

Full-Year 2022

Reported net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $2,922.7 million, or $14.28 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $3,014.9 million, or $14.73 per diluted share

Reported EBITDA of $4,619.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4,734.2 million

Returned $1,627.6 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchase

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) (“HF Sinclair” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $587.0 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $(39.5) million, or $(0.24) per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release table, adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $597.8 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(17.6) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

HF Sinclair’s CEO, Michael Jennings, commented, “HF Sinclair reported strong fourth quarter and full year results, led by solid contributions from our Refining and Lubricants and Specialty Products segments. We delivered on our cash return commitment to shareholders by returning over $1.6 billion in share repurchases and dividends for the full year of 2022, well in excess of our target of $1 billion during the first 12 months post-Sinclair acquisition. We made significant progress on the integration of the acquired Sinclair businesses, realizing over $100 million in annual run-rate synergies, as we transitioned into a stronger, more diversified company. We continued to advance our commitment to sustainability with the completion and commencement of operations of our renewable diesel investments. Despite the tight supply environment in 2022, our continued focus on operational excellence allowed us to safely increase throughputs to meet customer demand for transportation fuels and lubricants.”

Refining segment income before interest and income taxes was $758.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $(63.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The segment reported EBITDA of $863.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $25.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by higher refining gross margins in both the West and Mid-Continent regions and higher sales volumes year over year primarily due to the acquisition of the Puget Sound refinery and acquired Sinclair businesses, which resulted in higher refining segment earnings in the quarter. Consolidated refinery gross margin was $23.47 per produced barrel, a 170% increase compared to $8.70 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Despite winter storm impacts in December, crude oil charge averaged 628,160 barrels per day (“BPD”) for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 421,000 BPD for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Renewables segment loss before interest and income taxes was $(34.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $(27.6) million for the fourth quarter 2021. The segment reported EBITDA of $(16.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $(26.9) million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the lower of cost or market inventory valuation charge of $9.6 million, segment Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(6.9) million. Total sales volumes were 54 million gallons for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Cheyenne renewable diesel unit (“RDU”) was mechanically complete in the fourth quarter of 2021 and operational in the first quarter of 2022, the pre-treatment unit (“PTU”) at our Artesia, New Mexico facility was completed and operational in the first quarter of 2022 and the Artesia RDU was completed and operational in the second quarter of 2022. Also, effective with the Sinclair acquisition that closed on March 14, 2022, the Renewables segment includes the Sinclair RDU.

Marketing segment income before interest and income taxes was $16.9 million and reported EBITDA was $23.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Total branded fuel sales volumes were 336 million gallons for the fourth quarter 2022.

Lubricants and Specialty Products segment income before interest and income taxes was $44.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $53.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The segment reported EBITDA of $66.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $74.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was largely driven by FIFO impact from consumption of higher priced feedstock inventory.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (“HEP”) reported EBITDA of $88.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $70.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and Adjusted EBITDA of $115.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $79.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net cash provided by operations totaled $915.0 million. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,665.1 million, a $217.7 million increase over cash and cash equivalents of $1,447.4 million at September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company announced and paid a regular dividend of $0.40 per share to shareholders totaling $80.5 million and spent $394.7 million on share repurchases. Additionally, the Company’s consolidated debt was $3,255.5 million. The Company’s debt, exclusive of HEP debt, which is nonrecourse to HF Sinclair, was $1,699.1 million at December 31, 2022.

HF Sinclair also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.45 per share, an increase of $0.05 over its previous dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2023 to holders of record of common stock on March 7, 2023.

The Company has scheduled a webcast conference call for today, February 24, 2023, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter financial results. This webcast may be accessed at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/250565072. An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through March 10, 2023.

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,500 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements in this press release relating to matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” based on management’s beliefs and assumptions using currently available information and expectations as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements use words such as “anticipate,” “project,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “goal,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “believe,” “may,” and similar expressions and statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our expectations will prove correct. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Any differences could be caused by a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s and HEP’s ability to successfully integrate the Sinclair Oil Corporation (now known as Sinclair Oil LLC) and Sinclair Transportation Company LLC businesses acquired from The Sinclair Companies (now known as REH Company) (collectively, the “Sinclair Transactions”) with their existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the Sinclair Transactions or on the expected timeline; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the operation of the Puget Sound refinery with its existing operations; the demand for and supply of crude oil and refined products, including uncertainty regarding the effects of the continuing coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on future demand and increasing societal expectations that companies address climate change; risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products or lubricant and specialty products in the Company’s markets; the spread between market prices for refined products and market prices for crude oil; the possibility of constraints on the transportation of refined products or lubricant and specialty products; the possibility of inefficiencies, curtailments or shutdowns in refinery operations or pipelines, whether due to reductions in demand, accidents, unexpected leaks or spills, unscheduled shutdowns, infection in the workforce, weather events, civil unrest, expropriation of assets, and other economic, diplomatic, legislative, or political events or developments, terrorism, cyberattacks, or other catastrophes or disruptions affecting our operations, production facilities, machinery, pipelines and other logistics assets, equipment, or information systems, or any of the foregoing of our suppliers, customers, or third-party providers, and any potential asset impairments resulting from, or the failure to have adequate insurance coverage for or receive insurance recoveries from, such actions; the effects of current and/or future governmental and environmental regulations and policies, including the effects of current and/or future restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in interest rates; the availability and cost of financing to the Company; the effectiveness of the Company’s capital investments and marketing strategies; the Company’s and HEP’s efficiency in carrying out and consummating construction projects, including the Company’s ability to complete announced capital projects on time and within capital guidance; the Company’s and HEP’s ability to timely obtain or maintain permits, including those necessary for operations or capital projects; the ability of the Company to acquire refined or lubricant product operations or pipeline and terminal operations on acceptable terms and to integrate any existing or future acquired operations; the possibility of terrorist or cyberattacks and the consequences of any such attacks; uncertainty regarding the effects and duration of global hostilities, including the Russia-Ukraine war, and any associated military campaigns which may disrupt crude oil supplies and markets for the Company’s refined products and create instability in the financial markets that could restrict the Company’s ability to raise capital; general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States; a prolonged economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and labor costs which could result in an impairment of goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairments; and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s and HEP’s SEC filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Financial Data (all information in this release is unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Change from 2021 2022 2021 Change Percent (In thousands, except per share data) Sales and other revenues $ 8,984,927 $ 5,622,667 $ 3,362,260 60 % Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 7,222,833 4,958,160 2,264,673 46 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 9,573 8,739 834 10 7,232,406 4,966,899 2,265,507 46 Operating expenses 646,741 430,858 215,883 50 Selling, general and administrative expenses 102,511 111,225 (8,714 ) (8 ) Depreciation and amortization 176,169 134,198 41,971 31 Total operating costs and expenses 8,157,827 5,643,180 2,514,647 45 Income (loss) from operations 827,100 (20,513 ) 847,613 (4,132 ) Other income (expense): Earnings of equity method investments 7,001 3,557 3,444 97 Interest income 17,517 941 16,576 1,762 Interest expense (56,978 ) (30,955 ) (26,023 ) 84 Gain on business interruption insurance settlement 15,202 — 15,202 — Gain on early extinguishment of debt 604 — 604 — Gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions (2,415 ) 1,288 (3,703 ) (288 ) Gain on sale of assets and other 4,992 2,532 2,460 97 (14,077 ) (22,637 ) 8,560 (38 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 813,023 (43,150 ) 856,173 (1,984 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 188,197 (26,046 ) 214,243 (823 ) Net income (loss) 624,826 (17,104 ) 641,930 (3,753 ) Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 37,799 22,426 15,373 69 Net income (loss) attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders $ 587,027 $ (39,530 ) $ 626,557 (1,585 )% Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 2.92 $ (0.24 ) $ 3.16 (1,317 )% Diluted $ 2.92 $ (0.24 ) $ 3.16 (1,317 )% Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.40 $ — $ 0.40 — % Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 199,459 162,721 36,738 23 % Diluted 199,459 162,721 36,738 23 % EBITDA $ 990,854 $ 98,636 $ 892,218 905 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,004,124 $ 126,026 $ 878,098 697 %

Years Ended

December 31, Change from 2021 2022 2021 Change Percent (In thousands, except per share data) Sales and other revenues $ 38,204,839 $ 18,389,142 $ 19,815,697 108 % Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 30,680,013 15,567,052 15,112,961 97 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 52,412 (310,123 ) 362,535 (117 ) 30,732,425 15,256,929 15,475,496 101 Operating expenses 2,334,893 1,517,478 817,415 54 Selling, general and administrative expenses 426,485 362,010 64,475 18 Depreciation and amortization 656,787 503,539 153,248 30 Total operating costs and expenses 34,150,590 17,639,956 16,510,634 94 Income (loss) from operations 4,054,249 749,186 3,305,063 441 Other income (expense): Earnings (loss) of equity method investments (260 ) 12,432 (12,692 ) (102 ) Interest income 30,179 4,019 26,160 651 Interest expense (175,628 ) (125,175 ) (50,453 ) 40 Gain on business interruption insurance settlement 15,202 — 15,202 — Gain on tariff settlement — 51,500 (51,500 ) (100 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt 604 — 604 — Loss on foreign currency transactions (1,637 ) (2,938 ) 1,301 (44 ) Gain on sale of assets and other 13,337 98,128 (84,791 ) (86 ) (118,203 ) 37,966 (156,169 ) (411 ) Income before income taxes 3,936,046 787,152 3,148,894 400 Income tax expense 894,872 123,898 770,974 622 Net income 3,041,174 663,254 2,377,920 359 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 118,506 104,930 13,576 13 Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders $ 2,922,668 $ 558,324 $ 2,364,344 423 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 14.28 $ 3.39 $ 10.89 321 % Diluted $ 14.28 $ 3.39 $ 10.89 321 % Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.20 $ 0.35 $ 0.85 243 % Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 202,566 162,569 39,997 25 % Diluted 202,566 162,569 39,997 25 % EBITDA $ 4,619,776 $ 1,306,917 $ 3,312,859 253 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,734,160 $ 915,665 $ 3,818,495 417 %

Balance Sheet Data

Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,665,066 $ 234,444 Working capital $ 3,502,790 $ 1,696,990 Total assets $ 18,125,483 $ 12,916,613 Total debt $ 3,255,472 $ 3,072,737 Total equity $ 10,017,572 $ 6,294,465

Segment Information

Our operations are organized into five reportable segments, Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Our operations that are not included in one of these five reportable segments are included in Corporate and Other. Intersegment transactions are eliminated in our consolidated financial statements and are included in Eliminations. Corporate and Other and Eliminations are aggregated and presented under the Corporate, Other and Eliminations column.

As a result of the Sinclair Transactions that closed on March 14, 2022, the operations of the acquired Sinclair businesses are reported in the Refining, Renewables, Marketing and HEP segments.

The Refining segment represents the operations of our El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo and Woods Cross refineries and HF Sinclair Asphalt Company LLC (“Asphalt”). Also, effective with our acquisition that closed on November 1, 2021, the Refining segment includes our Puget Sound refinery, and effective with our acquisition that closed on March 14, 2022, includes our Parco and Casper refineries. Refining activities involve the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. These petroleum products are primarily marketed in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest geographic regions of the United States. Asphalt operates various asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The Renewables segment represents the operations of the Cheyenne RDU, which was mechanically complete in the fourth quarter of 2021 and operational in the first quarter of 2022, the PTU at our Artesia, New Mexico facility, which was completed and operational in the first quarter of 2022 and the Artesia RDU, which was completed and operational in the second quarter of 2022. Also, effective with our acquisition that closed on March 14, 2022, the Renewables segment includes the Sinclair RDU.

Effective with our acquisition that closed on March 14, 2022, the Marketing segment includes branded fuel sales to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded sites in the United States and licensing fees for the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. Additionally, the Marketing segment includes branded fuel sales to 131 non-Sinclair branded sites from legacy HollyFrontier agreements.

The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment represents Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.’s (“PCLI”) production operations, located in Mississauga, Ontario, that includes lubricant products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished lubricants, and the operations of our Petro-Canada Lubricants business that includes the marketing of products to both retail and wholesale outlets through a global sales network with locations in Canada, the United States, Europe and China. Additionally, the Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes specialty lubricant products produced at our Tulsa refineries that are marketed throughout North America and are distributed in Central and South America and the operations of Red Giant Oil Company LLC, one of the largest suppliers of locomotive engine oil in North America. Also, the Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes Sonneborn, a producer of specialty hydrocarbon chemicals such as white oils, petrolatums and waxes with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe.

The HEP segment includes all of the operations of HEP, which owns and operates logistics and refinery assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountains geographic regions of the United States. The HEP segment also includes 50% ownership interests in each of the Osage Pipeline (“Osage”) , the Cheyenne Pipeline and Cushing Connect, a 25.06% ownership interest in the Saddle Butte Pipeline and a 49.995% ownership interest in the Pioneer Pipeline. Revenues from the HEP segment are earned through transactions with unaffiliated parties for pipeline transportation, rental and terminalling operations as well as revenues relating to pipeline transportation services provided for our refining operations. Due to certain basis differences, our reported amounts for the HEP segment may not agree to amounts reported in HEP’s periodic public filings.

Refining Renewables Marketing Lubricants



and



Specialty



Products HEP Corporate,



Other and



Eliminations Consolidated



Total (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 6,937,534 $ 255,689 $ 1,031,898 $ 729,916 $ 29,890 $ — $ 8,984,927 Intersegment revenues 1,044,841 162,205 — 295 112,620 (1,319,961 ) — $ 7,982,375 $ 417,894 $ 1,031,898 $ 730,211 $ 142,510 $ (1,319,961 ) $ 8,984,927 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory adjustment) $ 6,561,147 $ 391,646 $ 1,008,042 $ 555,287 $ — $ (1,293,289 ) $ 7,222,833 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ — $ 9,573 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 9,573 Operating expenses $ 517,024 $ 32,178 $ — $ 67,545 $ 53,629 $ (23,635 ) $ 646,741 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 39,302 $ 1,023 $ 414 $ 41,070 $ 4,258 $ 16,444 $ 102,511 Depreciation and amortization $ 105,005 $ 18,222 $ 6,545 $ 22,021 $ 22,880 $ 1,496 $ 176,169 Income (loss) from operations $ 759,897 $ (34,748 ) $ 16,897 $ 44,288 $ 61,743 $ (20,977 ) $ 827,100 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 758,844 $ (34,663 ) $ 16,897 $ 44,550 $ 68,771 $ (1,915 ) $ 852,484 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 2,010 $ 35,789 $ 37,799 Earnings of equity method investments $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 7,001 $ — $ 7,001 Capital expenditures $ 57,996 $ 14,481 $ 2,479 $ 10,334 $ 7,770 $ 13,504 $ 106,564

Contacts

Atanas H. Atanasov, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Craig Biery, Vice President, Investor Relations



HF Sinclair Corporation



214-954-6510

