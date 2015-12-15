Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Files 2022 Form 10-K

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On February 28, 2023, Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (the “Partnership”) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The filing can be viewed through a link on the Partnership’s internet website at www.hollyenergy.com by selecting the heading “Investors” and then the subheading “Financial Information.”

Upon written request, limited partners and bondholders may receive free of charge a hard copy of the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K (including complete audited financial statements). Requests should be communicated in writing to the Partnership’s Vice President, Investor Relations, at 2828 N. Harwood, Suite 1300, Dallas, Texas 75201. Requests can also be made online by selecting “Printed Materials” on the “Investors” page of our website.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (“HEP” or the “Partnership”), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including subsidiaries of HF Sinclair Corporation. The Partnership, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, tankage and terminals in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

