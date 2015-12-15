Hypercharge to Provide Level 3 DC Fast Charging to Northern BC School District

Vancouver, British Columbia and Prince Rupert, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 9, 2023) – Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge“), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by British Columbia’s School District 52 to provide Level 3 DC Fast Charging stations to two of its properties, a high school and a district maintenance shop, with installation due to be completed in Q1 2023.

School District 52 includes the communities of Hartley Bay, Port Edward, Lax Kwa’alaams, Metlakatla, and Prince Rupert. Prince Rupert is a key land, air, and water transportation hub of British Columbia’s north coast and connects the core North American road system with Alaska via ferry.

“We’re excited to see more communities adding Level 3 charging infrastructure, as these faster chargers are essential for those traveling long distances, bridging the gap between urban and rural areas,” said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. “School District 52 is excited to move quickly and selected Hypercharge for the project as we proudly offer local support, integrated turnkey solutions, and short lead times for fast deployment.”

While the deployment of charging stations in the Lower Mainland is regularly reported, Northern British Columbia is also building out critical charging infrastructure. The Prince Rupert Citizen reported on available public fast charging along Highways 16 and 97, and with communities like Prince Rupert adding more of these facilities, Northern BC is well on its way to making electric vehicles more attractive to residents.

Canada is aiming to have all new passenger vehicles sold be zero-emission by 2035 to help Canada to reach its emissions reduction targets of 40% below 2005 levels by 2030, and net-zero emissions by 2050.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

