I-ON Digital Corp CEO Carlos X. Montoya is Scheduled to Speak at The Secure Technology Alliance’s 2023 U.S. Payments Summit in Salt Lake City

Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – February 28, 2023) – I-ON Digital Corp (OTCQB: IONI) CEO Carlos X. Montoya will participate in two exciting panel discussions at the Secure Technology Alliance’s 2023 U.S. Payments Summit on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

This year’s conference, entitled “Innovations Abound: Exploring the new frontier of payments technologies,” will bring together hundreds of global payment leaders to provide actionable guidance for the development of next-generation payment technologies and the growing importance that identity, compliance, consent, and security play in these cutting-edge payment solutions.

Mr. Montoya will join top industry leaders to discuss current trends, innovative technologies, and the challenges of creating frictionless payment ecosystems that are secure and compliant. With Mr. Montoya’s expertise in creating regulatory-compliant fintech ecosystems, he will share insight into I-ON’s approach toward identity, cybersecurity, compliance, reporting, and consent.

“I am honored to be a part of the critical discussions being led by the Secure Technology Alliance surrounding financial industry payment settlement, now inclusive of the broader arena of healthcare payments,” said Mr. Montoya. “Topics like security, identity, and immutable reporting are essential to building trust in the payment systems and increasingly distributed data networks that connect payers, patients, and healthcare providers.”

At the event, Mr. Montoya will discuss I-ON’s Trust Framework, designed to ensure identity, cybersecurity, compliance, reporting, and consent management for digital businesses worldwide. The Trust Framework is a set of protocols and processes that help organizations verify user identity in real-time while providing secure communication and consent control measures that protect data from unauthorized access or tampering by malicious actors. It also ensures compliance with applicable regulations such as GDPR and HIPAA and allows companies to customize their consent management systems according to their needs.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to present our Trust Framework at the U.S. Payments Forum and share with other industry professionals how it can help increase security and transparency for digital businesses,” said Mr. Montoya. “The demand for secure digital transactions continues to grow as more businesses move online, and we believe our framework provides an invaluable solution.”

The U.S. Payments Forum is one of the premier events for payment professionals worldwide. It provides attendees with valuable insights into trends in payments technology and new solutions for consumer protection and fraud prevention strategies for merchants and financial institutions alike.

About I-ON Digital Corp

I-ON Digital Corp (the “Company”) designs, develops, and acquires technologies to deploy fully compliant, institutional-level ecosystems that fuel precious metals digitization, safe and secure wealth transfer, and data and identity sovereignty for a new generation of financial and data-driven transactions. The Company’s channels for value creation include, but are not limited to, service fees associated with asset digitization, secure transactional revenues, and the licensing of the Company’s growing intellectual property portfolio for offerings to prominent institutional organizations within the financial, healthcare, and information technology services marketplace. Additional information is available at https://iondigitalcorp.com/.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely, and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance, and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

