ICE Expands ESG Company Data in the Asia-Pacific Region

HONG KONG & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced it has expanded its environmental, social and governance (ESG) Company Data in the Asia-Pacific region and now offers global coverage of 16,000 companies across 105 countries. With this expansion, ICE provides high-quality, granular data mapped to approximately 1.4 million corporate equity and fixed income securities.

“By expanding our coverage of ESG Company Data in Asia-Pacific, we can better serve our clients with global portfolios and the regional asset managers who need high-quality data to support their ESG integration efforts,” said Elizabeth King, President of Sustainable Finance and Chief Regulatory Officer at ICE. “This expansion, combined with ICE’s unique security linkage capabilities, enables more ESG coverage of fixed income securities which has historically been a challenge for investors. With the growing demand for more disclosure from regulators and other stakeholders, there’s an increasing need for access to raw data to improve ESG reporting.”

ICE’s ESG Company Data covers the most broadly tracked global and regional indices. With the Asia-Pacific coverage expansion, ICE now provides data on all the constituents included in the most widely used benchmarks in the region, including the Nikkei 225, ASX300, Topix 1000, and Shenzhen 300. ICE also increased the numbers of constituents covered in its global fixed income benchmark, the ICE BofA Global Corporate and High Yield Index (GI00), to more than 19,000.

In January, ICE also expanded its global corporate emissions and targets data, which now covers more than 600,000 fixed income securities. This expansion results from the integration of climate data provided by Urgentem, which ICE acquired in June 2022.

ICE’s ESG Company Data is part of the company’s growing global portfolio of sustainable finance offerings, which includes climate risk data and analytics of physical climate risk, transition risk, emissions and targets, and social impact data for the U.S. municipal bond market, the mortgage-backed securities universe, sovereign, corporates and real estate.

For more information on ICE’s Sustainable Finance data offerings, please visit: https://www.ice.com/data-services/sustainable-finance-data

