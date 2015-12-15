Immunocore to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings and Host Call on March 1, 2023

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 23 February, 2023) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases, today announced that it will report full year 2022 results, before the US markets open on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Following the announcement, the Company will host a live teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT) to discuss their financial results and provide a business and portfolio update.

Audio Webcast

The call will be made available via webcast by visiting the Events & Presentations section on Immunocore’s website. A replay of this webcast will be available for 90 days.

Conference Call Details:

Domestic (toll-free): 877-405-1239

International (toll): +1 201-389-0851

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

CONTACT:

Immunocore

Sébastien Desprez, Head of Communications

T: +44 (0) 7458030732

E: [email protected]

Consilium Strategic Communications (corporate and financial)

Mary-Jane Elliott/ Chris Welsh/Jessica Hodgson

T: +44 (0)203 709 5700

E: [email protected]

Investor Relations

Clayton Robertson, Head of Investor Relations

T: +1 215-384-4781

E: [email protected]