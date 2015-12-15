Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics & Expands Land Position at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Highlights

Infinity Stone has completed a UAV magnetic survey and interpretation on Zen-Whoberi with the goal of refining drill targets

Geophysics program follows the discovery of significant grade of 15.5% Cu in surface sampling (1)

The Company has also staked 12 additional claims and submitted an application for 3 additional claims at Zen-Whoberi, based on the results from the geophysical survey, expanding total project size to 4,561 hectares

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 28, 2023) – Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the “Company” or “Infinity Stone“) announces that it has received results from its airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec. The survey covered over 570 line-km with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, with 25-metre spacing over and around the geochemical soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022 (announced on August 12, 2022), in the northeastern part of the Property. Based upon the results of the survey, the Company has expanded the Zen-Whoberi Project by staking an additional 15 claims, 3 of which are still pending application. The currently granted claims total 706 hectares, bringing the total property size to 4,561 hectares, in addition to the 3 pending claims.

The UAV airborne magnetic survey identified several new anomalous zones coincident with soil sampling anomalies, as well as several parallel ENE-WSW-trending structures at the newly expanded and previously unexplored northern part of the Property. Results are shown in Figures 1 and 2.

“With the completion and interpretation of the results at the Zen-Whoberi Project we are excited to have identified multiple news zones of interest, alongside confirmation of magnetic anomalies within our focus zone, where we have previously conducted a soil sampling grid,” said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. “The results of the program have warranted expansion of the project and we are looking forward to the next step of the exploration, including a targeted diamond drill program in the coming months. We are also looking for potential joint venture partners for the project, as a part of Infinity Stone’s project generation model,” furthered Mr. Kalyan. “Copper is critical in fueling the energy transition and meeting the stated goals of international governments moving towards combatting climate change. It is often quoted that we will need to mine more copper in the next 30 years to meet climate goals than has been mined in human history (2). While there has been volatility in the price of copper over the immediate short-term, we are projecting that given current macro-economic trends, demand and price for copper will increase over the next 12-24 months,” concluded Mr. Kalyan.

Figure 1: Total Magnetic Intensity

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/156531_afa90e2b24beaa5d_002full.jpg.

Figure 2: 1st Vertical Derivative

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/156531_afa90e2b24beaa5d_003full.jpg.

About The Zen-Whoberi Project

Infinity Stone’s Zen-Whoberi Project, located 30 km north of Mont-Laurier, Quebec, Canada, was discovered by Surface Survey and Beep Mat Survey in 2004 and covers 4,561 hectares. Mineralization primarily occurs with chalcopyrite, bornite, pyrite, and pyrrhotite, along with massive sulphides. Anomalous levels of gold, platinum, and palladium have been observed in most drilling. The project is 500m from the nearest power line and is to infrastructure with direct road access which is 270km from Montreal. Surveys discovered high grade copper in sulphide areas and previous excavations have discovered additional findings such as gold, platinum, and palladium. It is located in the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. The copper mineralization occurs as a skarn in the form of disseminated sulphides (pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and bornite) in calcosilicate rocks.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

References

(1) Infinity Stone Ventures news release dated September 16, 2022: “Infinity Stone Discovers 15.5% Copper from New Zone at Zen-Whoberi Project”

https://infinitystoneventures.com/infinity-stone-discovers-15-5-copper-from-new-zone-at-zen-whoberi-project/.

(2) Robert Friedland: ‘World economy can’t change unless we develop a lot more mines’

https://www.mining.com/mining-indaba-robert-friedlands-revenge-of-the-miners/.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone’s mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

