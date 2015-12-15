Infogain Taps Garrick Schmitt to Lead Digital Experiences & Transformation

Award-Winning Industry Innovator Set to Scale Comprehensive Digital Offerings

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Noted user experience, product and digital marketing expert Garrick Schmitt is joining Infogain to lead its experience transformation division, Revel. As Vice President, Digital Strategy and Experiences, Schmitt joins Infogain amidst continued growth and accelerating interest in bringing human-centered approaches to designing and deploying digital experiences that drive business results.





Revel pairs human-centered design thinking with Infogain’s platform engineering, enabling customers to build new connections, navigate the unpredictable and redefine products and services that transform the future.

“Garrick Schmitt is one of our industry’s most innovative minds, has digital in his DNA and will accelerate the robust solutions that today’s top businesses demand,” said Vikas Kamran, Corporate Vice President, Digital for Infogain. “He’s a builder at heart and has the proven performance in product design and marketing at scale that make him the perfect leader for the experiences and engineering we’re bringing to the global digital marketplace.”

Schmitt is both widely known and highly praised, with a portfolio of work that has led him to be named to the prestigious Adweek Creative 100 and AdAge A-List for Data and Analytics, as well as Campaign US’s 40 Over 40, which recognizes trailblazing leaders making a difference in media, marketing and advertising.

Schmitt brings 25 years of experience to Infogain and its growing client roster. Following an early start in product during the dotcom era, he built Razorfish’s User Experience practice into a powerful force of designers, strategists and engineers, ultimately serving as the North America Lead for Service Innovation.

Most recently, Schmitt served as Executive Vice President for EssenceMediacom, where he scaled the company’s Experience practice and, notably as part of Google’s global digital media agency of record, infused creativity, innovation and data-driven thinking into the company’s digital marketing strategies.

“Infogain made a compelling case for being a global leader in delivering the next wave of digital experiences, and the opportunity to partner with its blue-chip client roster sealed the deal,” said Schmitt. “Paired with Infogain’s engineering prowess, Revel is a disruptive play that combines product development, IT and marketing into human-centered solutions that ship. I can’t wait to get started.”

About Revel

Revel is the experience transformation division of Infogain. Powered by thinkers, designers, storytellers and makers, Revel develops innovative business models, creates powerful user experiences, activates seamless operations and manages the technology platforms that bring true digital transformation to life. With empathy as its guiding principle, Revel’s human-centered business philosophy attracts and inspires people to create substantial value and achieve more together. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com/revel.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services. Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. Learn more at www.infogain.com.

Contacts

Sam Butler, for Revel



206.788.6504



[email protected]