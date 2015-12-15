Insigneo Adds Maria Solanet as Financial Advisor

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insigneo, a leading international wealth management firm, today announced that Maria Solanet has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and will be based in the firm’s Miami, Florida headquarters.

Prior to joining the firm, Solanet worked as an International Wealth Management Advisor at Morgan Stanley, where she provided customized advice and investment solutions to clients residing abroad and in the US.

“Maria’s proven track record of over twenty years and passion for working with international clients will bring significant value to Insigneo,” said Jose Salazar, Insigneo’s US Market Head. “We are excited to continue to attract the industry’s best and brightest talent”

Added Solanet: “I am thrilled to join Insigneo’s team of independent financial advisors, it’s an incredible next step in my career. I look forward to leveraging Insigneo’s platform and its resources, while taking advantage of the collaborative environment the firm provides.”

Some background on Solanet: Throughout her career, Solanet has focused on helping international clients understand the challenges and opportunities of investing in the U.S. One of 10 children, Solanet grew up in Argentina in a home focused on finance. Her family owned a bank there, exposing her from an early age to the varied aspects of the financial markets. After earning the equivalent of an Associate Degree at the University of Buenos Aires, Solanet went to Cambridge, England, where she continued her education and began her financial career.

During the past 23 years, she has built a reputation for guiding her clients in making sound investment decisions, working at such firms as Lloyds Bank in England, HSBC Bank, and Merrill Lynch Bank of America until she joined Morgan Stanley in 2015.

Added Rodolfo Castilla, Head of Sales for Insigneo: “It is such an exciting time at Insigneo as we continue to add outstanding financial professionals like Maria, and we continue to invest in the necessary technology and resources to enable them to deliver the superior service for which Insigneo is known.”

