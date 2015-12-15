Instant cloud migration made possible with WhiteSpider Hybrid Cloud Solution

The innovative platform will be showcased for the first time at CISCO Live in Amsterdam, 6-9 February.

Organisations across the globe will be able to build and move services from one cloud service to another within a single, one-touch solution, thanks to the latest product launch from WhiteSpider.

The ‘WhiteSpider Hybrid Cloud’ solution is among the first in Europe to provide one-touch automated service instantiation and service migration, bringing crucial applications closer to where they’re needed, and deliver a better quality of experience and optimised operations to its users.

Whilst data centres have constraints on physical location and the speed of scalability, along with significant upfront costs, public cloud can also carry high ongoing operational and migration costs. In response, the WhiteSpider Hybrid Cloud service has been designed to offer unparalleled scalability, enabling the expansion or contraction of services based on business demands whilst migrating data to the unlimited space available through cloud-based services.

“WhiteSpider’s Hybrid Cloud offers unparalleled flexibility where cloud migration is concerned”, said WhiteSpider Managing Director Phil Lees. “Whether it be a web, a storage, or an SD-WAN service, it can be built instantly in any cloud, then moved seamlessly between your private and public cloud to where it’s needed most. This is all managed and provisioned as code rather than manual processes, allowing the implementation of any type of service, at any scale, onto any cloud service required.”

Built on Cisco and VMware technologies, the solution is compatible with all major public cloud providers, including AWS, with further integration to Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in the coming months. Through WhiteSpider’s Hybrid Cloud, users can rapidly move workloads to where they are needed, whether for cost, compliance or security reasons, and gain visibility of data as it traverses the cloud services.

The result is a service that provides organisations with data sovereignty and complete oversight over the location and availability of their services.

The Hybrid Cloud solution is orchestrated through WhiteSpider’s custom tool, Merlin, which controls the instantiation, management, and monitoring of the infrastructure, giving customers full visibility and insight into the full cloud stack. Through Merlin, WhiteSpider can call upon a library of integrations to support any vendor the customer wishes to utilise.

“We are excited to be presenting the service for the first time at Cisco Live. We look forward to showing attendees how we can help them unlock the full potential of their cloud-based solutions”, continued Lees. “Cisco Live will provide the perfect opportunity to connect with our clients and demonstrate our unique ability to tailor specific solutions for organisations navigating the complex world of hybrid cloud migration.”

Taking place in Amsterdam on 6-9 February, attendees visiting Stand A11 at CISCO Live will see live demonstrations of the brand-new solution, including its innovative automated service migration and instantiation capabilities, and the Merlin orchestration tool.

About WhiteSpider

WhiteSpider is an advanced technology services company, specialising in the provision of consultancy, strategic advice, and practical support in enterprise service architectures. We help organisations across the world to standardise their IT and communications infrastructures as they transition to digital, software-defined architectures. With a strong history in data centre, cloud and networking technologies, WhiteSpider’s team of experts possess unrivalled experience in designing, delivering and managing software defined architectures that simplify and automate your IT estate, and truly deliver on your business objectives.

