Intradiem Delivers Record 2022 Results

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intradiem, the leading provider of Intelligent Automation solutions for customer service teams, announces record financial and customer performance results for 2022.

The company’s AI-powered technology platform processes and leverages the millions of data points generated by contact centers in real time—a unique capability that provides organizations with a critical boost to operating efficiency, agent engagement, and customer experience quality.

Intelligent Automation powered more than 1.5 billion automated actions in 2022. Revenue reached an all-time high, and Intradiem saved its customers $180 million—20% more than in 2021. Intradiem had a record year for its 2022 Customer NPS, and a 95% employee retention rate.

“Our outstanding 2022 performance was driven by our people-first company culture,” said Matt McConnell, CEO of Intradiem. “We delivered best-in-class customer experiences because we’re committed to supporting the employees who drive those experiences. Our teams are working on major new innovations for 2023, and we’re excited to deliver even stronger value to our customers this year.”

Intradiem received multiple awards in 2022 for its innovative technology offering. Forrester Consulting recognized Intradiem for delivering a 342% ROI, Frost & Sullivan for providing Superior Automation Solutions, Aragon Research for being a Hot Vendor, and the Atlanta Journal Constitution for being a Top Workplace, among others.

To learn more about Intradiem, visit: https://www.intradiem.com/

About Intradiem

Intradiem provides Intelligent Automation solutions that help customer service teams boost productivity, enhance employee engagement, and improve the end-customer experience. Our patented AI-powered technology processes the massive quantity of data generated by contact centers and back offices and takes immediate action to support both in-center and remote teams. Customers can count on an investment return of at least 2X in the first year and a 3-5X payback in subsequent years. This year, Intradiem’s customers will save more than $150 million.

Contacts

Melissa Spies



[email protected]

888-566-9457