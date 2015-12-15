IRONSCALES Enters 2023 Riding Significant Wave of Positive Momentum

Propelled by 58% revenue growth, multiple product advancements, and ample analyst recognition in 2022, the email security innovator is poised to reach even greater heights in the year ahead

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#channelpartners—IRONSCALES — the fastest-growing enterprise cloud email security platform serving more than 10,000 customers worldwide — is celebrating the close of a momentous 2022, marked by 58% revenue growth, multiple product advancements, recognition from leading industry analysts, and expansion of its executive leadership team. Coming on the heels of these successes, IRONSCALES, the industry’s only solution that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with human insights (HI), enters 2023 poised to gain even more ground in its ongoing battle against email-based cyber threats.

The company’s recent string of successes comes as the frequency, cost, and sophistication of email-based cyber threats continue to rise sharply. In the 2022 IRONSCALES Business Cost of Phishing survey, respondents revealed that IT and security teams spend as much as a third of their time each week dealing with phishing threats. 70% of organizations reported spending anywhere between 16 and 60 minutes in order to deal with a single phishing email. On average, the threat of a single phishing email takes 27.5 minutes to remediate and costs organizations USD $31.32 per message.

Market-Leading Product Innovations

In response to these mounting threats, in March of 2022, IRONSCALES announced Megalaunch, the largest product release in the company’s 14-year history, featuring enhanced account takeover (ATO) detection and remediation designed to protect organizations from these increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks.

Account takeover refers to when an attacker gains access to and control over a user’s account credentials, which are then used to execute a variety of other attacks. ATO attacks, like Business Email Compromise (BEC), have the potential to spread rapidly across an organization. One successful attack can quickly lead to additional data breaches and more compromised accounts.

With this in mind, IRONSCALES immediately detects ATO attempts by using an array of data points and enables quick remediation by providing SOC analysts with all the information needed to prevent further spread, all of which can be achieved in minutes — saving SOC analysts significant time and energy, as cited in the survey above.

IRONSCALES’s commitment to helping organizations protect themselves from phishing attacks and other cyber threats was strengthened by the release of a free product tier, Starter™, which provides organizations with free phishing simulation and testing software. Starter drove massive adoption among organizations large and small, utilizing both Office365 and Google Workspace (GWS).

Awards and Recognition

On the heels of these successful product advancements, IRONSCALES ranked 206th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list for fastest growing technology companies over a two-year growth period; and was recognized for the second time on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list in 2022. Further showcasing IRONSCALES’ category leadership in the integrated cloud email security (ICES) market, Frost & Sullivan named IRONSCALES a leader in the Frost Radar: Email Security: 2022 report, while Gartner lists IRONSCALES as a leader in the Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security, 2022 report.

IRONSCALES was recognized and awarded by leading industry analyst firm, Expert Insights, in the categories of: Best-of Email Security; Best-of Security Awareness Training, and Best-of Phishing Simulation.

Additionally, IRONSCALES received three 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, in the categories of Most Innovative Security Service of the Year and Company of the Year in Artificial Intelligence (AI). IRONSCALES was also named Hot Security Technology of the Year in AI in Security at the 2022 Globee Awards.

Customer-Led Growth and Ecosystem Expansion

Integral to IRONSCALES’ growing success are the company’s global customers and partners, which grew by 47% in 2022. IRONSCALES customers continue to rank IRONSCALES 4.9 and higher on G2 and Gartner Peer insights, which supports IRONSCALES’ industry leading NPS score of 65. In addition, IRONSCALES recently announced a new partner program, @SCALE™, to support partner enablement and growth in their new channel-first model.

“We are thankful for our incredible partners and customers who have trusted us to protect and educate their organizations,” said Eyal Benishti, CEO at IRONSCALES. “Our top priority is to help global enterprises stay ahead of the curve when it comes to cybersecurity. Our breakthrough innovations in the field have resulted in numerous successful outcomes in 2022, and we’re just getting started. Our goal is to make the world a safer place by providing the most advanced email security platform available. Our unique blend of AI technology and human expertise provides organizations with the ultimate protection against even the most complex phishing attacks. Investing in our solutions means investing in the future of your organization’s security.”

Additional Resources

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leading cloud email security platform for the enterprise that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and human insights (HI) to stop advanced phishing attacks that bypass traditional security solutions. Its award-winning, self-learning platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), Account Takeover (ATO), VIP impersonation, and more. As the most powerfully simple email security platform, IRONSCALES helps enterprises reduce risk, boost security team efficiency, and build a culture of cybersecurity awareness. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and is proud to serve more than 10,000 customers globally. Visit http://www.ironscales.com or @IRONSCALES to learn more.

Contacts

Doug De Orchis



Scratch Media + Marketing for IRONSCALES



[email protected]