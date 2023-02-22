JCB Offers 4 Complimentary Months of an Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription

Los Angeles & Tokyo, Feb 22, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB International Credit Card Co., Ltd. (JCB USA), the US subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand is announcing that JCB cardmembers will receive a special promotion called ‘The JCB Adobe Benefit’ that offers 4 complimentary months of an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription in the countries/regions of Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia with Adobe enabling JCB payments in these local currencies. This benefit is applicable from February 23, 2023 to June 22, 2023.

This will allow JCB cardmembers to, not only pay for their Adobe subscriptions in their local currency, but also get 4 additional months applied to any eligible Creative Cloud for individual All Apps or Single App purchases.

The JCB Adobe Benefit also applies to existing Adobe customers who are JCB cardmembers and making a new purchase that is not related to an existing Creative Cloud for individual subscription. For subscribers who want to take advantage of other Adobe discounts, they can even combine this complimentary 4-month promotion with other discount promotions for Creative Cloud for individuals All Apps or Single App subscriptions.

Maninder Sawhney, SVP, Adobe Digital Media, Digital GTM & Sales said, “Adobe is committed to empowering everyone through our powerful digital tools. Asia is a region rich in cultural diversity and creativity, and by partnering with JCB, we provide another opportunity to those in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia to discover and unleash their full creative potential.”

Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO, JCB International Co. Ltd., said, “JCB is experienced in providing a world-class range of promotions, services, and rewards. This partnership with Adobe will provide more savings to our cardmembers, and a valuable resource as they work on their creative projects.”

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contacts

JCB (Head Office in Japan)

Ayaka Nakajima

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: [email protected]

JCB USA

Mikaho Hara

Marketing Manager

Tel: +1-213-896-3788

Email: [email protected]

