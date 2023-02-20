JE Cleantech (JCSE) Partners with Singapore-based Deep Tech Manufacturer to Develop Autonomous Cleaning Robots, Expands into Robotics Market

SINGAPORE, Feb 20, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: JCSE), (the “Company”), a Singapore-based cleantech company, today announced that it has entered an exclusive partnership with a leading Singapore-based deep tech robot developer, through its subsidiary JCS-Echigo Pte Ltd. As part of the joint venture, JE Cleantech will develop a family of commercial cleaning robots, representing its expansion into the robotics market.

JE Cleantech is the leading manufacturer of precision cleaning systems in Singapore, with customers in a wide range of sectors, including cleaning and equipment manufacturing for hard disk drives, semiconductors, biomedical, food and beverage, and industrial electronics companies, and most recently tech hardware. The entry into this new sector continues to demonstrate JE Cleantech’s ability to apply its expertise to different sectors to scale and support its growth.

Specifically, under this partnership, JE Cleantech will provide product specifications, cleaning and vacuum technology, manufacturing and production of robots as well as international and local marketing. Its partner will integrate JCS-E’s cleaning technology with its autonomous robot platform and cloud-based fleet management system, and will provide specialty electronics as well as robotic engineering to create a new cleaning robot that is set to surpass many of today’s existing solutions.

Low-speed commercial robots for the last mile, inter-building (via sidewalks), and intra-building have a global market potential of more than USD 100 billion per year and a potential of SGD 1 billion in Singapore. Factors such as the increasing demand for automatic cleaning, the development of hygienic solutions to disinfect floors, as well as an optimistic economic outlook, and positive demographics in APAC are driving forces for the market’s growth.

“We are excited to enter the new robotics market to develop advanced commercial cleaning robots. With years of experience and a stable and mature performance, our cleaning technology will provide our customers with an exceptional autonomous cleaning solution. It demonstrates our continuous efforts and determination in striving for sustainable growth as well as confidence in the positive prospects of the cleaning market. Looking ahead, we will keep proactively widening our product offerings, exploring new markets, and dedicate ourselves to bringing sustainable returns to our shareholders and investors in the long run,” said Ms. Bee Yin Hong, CEO and Founder, JE Cleantech.

About JE Cleantech Holdings Limited

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is based in Singapore and is principally engaged in (i) the sale of cleaning systems and other equipment; and (ii) the provision of centralized dishwashing and ancillary services. Through its subsidiary, JCS-Echigo Pte Ltd, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications primarily to customers in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning systems are mainly designed for precision cleaning, with features such as particle filtration, ultrasonic or megasonic rinses with a wide range of frequencies, high pressure drying technology, high flow rate spray, and deionized water rinses, which are designed for effective removal of contaminants and to minimize particle generation and entrapment. The Company also has provided centralized dishwashing services, through its subsidiary, Hygieia Warewashing Pte Ltd, since 2013 and general cleaning services since 2015, both mainly for food and beverage establishments in Singapore. For more information about JE Cleantech, please visit our website: www.jecleantech.sg.

Disclaimer: Forward looking statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such words or phrases as “should,” “intends,” “is subject to,” “expects,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “estimated,” “projected,” “may,” “I or we believe,” “future prospects,” “our strategy,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements made in this press release that relate to our future contract revenues among other things involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected and stated in this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update “forward-looking” statements.

