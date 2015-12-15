KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2023-J1 Trust

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 36 classes of mortgage pass-through notes from OBX 2023-J1 Trust, a $305.8 million prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 317 fixed-rate, fully amortizing loans is characterized by substantial borrower equity, as evidenced by the WA original LTV of 72.4% and WA original CLTV of 72.4%, and has a WA original credit score of 772.

All the mortgages in OBX 2023-J1 fall under the score of the QM rules, with approximately 95.3% of the pool designated as QM Safe Harbor (APOR) under the General QM Final Rule (QM 2.0), and 4.6% and 0.1% of the pool designated as QM Safe Harbor and QM Agency Safe Harbor under QM 1.0.

