KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today announced that Matt Salem, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Citi 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:55 AM E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

Contacts

MEDIA:
Miles Radcliffe-Trenner

(212) 750-8300

[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Jack Switala

(212) 763-9048

[email protected]

