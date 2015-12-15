KlariVis Chief Business Intelligence Officer Ashley Fiore Named in 40 Under 40 Class of 2023

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, is proud to announce that its Chief Business Intelligence Officer, Ashley Fiore, has been named in The Roanoker’s 40 Under 40 for the Class of 2023.

Each year, The Roanoker honors 40 individuals under the age of 40 who are making a difference in the greater Roanoke, Virginia area. Applicants are judged not only on their career achievements but also on their involvement in the community.

Fiore, previously named a 2022 BAI Global Innovation Rising Star, has been an integral part of KlariVis’ success and a key driver of its platform. KlariVis, led by a team of former bank executives, was conceptualized to solve the universal data challenges faced by community financial institutions. From the onset, Fiore–a former controller with financial management experience in community banks and credit unions–intimately understood the industry’s significant need for a streamlined business intelligence tool that would enable executives to make strategic business decisions quickly and efficiently.

By using her bank data knowledge in conjunction with self-taught data visualization skills, Fiore led the research and experimentation efforts for the initial development of KlariVis by transforming mundane bank data into a powerful interactive, visualization experience. Ashley’s proof-of-concept model ultimately became the springboard for the KlariVis product launch, and she is an undeniable contributor to the continued evolution of the KlariVis platform. Ashley is also heavily involved in the sales process for KlariVis, demonstrating the platform’s value to prospect clients across the country.

Today, KlariVis empowers financial institutions across the country by providing self-service access to interactive data dashboards – enabling its clients to improve customer engagement, increase productivity and efficiency, and quickly act upon the high value data to better serve their customers and communities.

Also weighing heavily into Fiore’s selection as an honoree was her contribution to the Roanoke community. In parallel to her extraordinary contributions to KlariVis, Fiore has actively participated in various community service projects, served for The Historical Society of Western Virginia, served as a Boy Scouts pack treasurer, and proudly raised four children by prioritizing family values and work-life balance.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as a 40 Under 40 by The Roanoker,” said Fiore. “Roanoke is a terrific place with so many deserving people. To be named among them is a tremendous achievement. I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on our community, as well as the banking industry.”

Kim Snyder, Founder and CEO of KlariVis, said, “Ashley is absolutely a force to be reckoned with and deserving of being recognized for her accomplishments as a Roanoker 40 Under 40. Ashley is a key contributor to the KlariVis executive leadership team and we are blessed to have her leading our business intelligence efforts. Her work thus far has made a deep impact on our industry, and it will be exciting to see what more she accomplishes.”

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team provides financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at [email protected].

