KlariVis More Than Doubles Client Base in 2022

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, achieved a record year of growth as demand for superior data analytics and business intelligence strengthens.

In 2022, KlariVis grew by 218 percent, more than doubling its client base. In response to strong growth, the company also welcomed 19 new team members, including several additions to its leadership group.

Coming off the heels of being named to the PA Bankers Services Corporation Select Vendor Program and the Virginia Bankers Association Endorsed Vendor Program in 2021, KlariVis was also selected as a Preferred Service Provider (PSP) for the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) in 2022. Companies selected for these programs are subjected to a rigorous selection process.

Additionally, KlariVis and its team received numerous awards and industry recognition for its work, including being named MVP for ICBA’s 2022 ThinkTECH Accelerator program, a community bank-focused fintech accelerator designed to identify and foster community bank-enabled fintech partnerships.

Alongside these industry recognitions, team member and Chief Business Intelligence Officer, Ashley Fiore, was named a 2022 BAI Global Innovation Rising Star for her industry impact, passion for innovation and ability to drive positive change in community banking. Just last month, Fiore was also selected for The Roanoker’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2023.

“Today’s banking climate is prompting financial institutions to seek out solutions like KlariVis to solve data challenges to better support their strategic priorities. In response, we continue to see strong growth,” said Kim Snyder, Founder and CEO. “Not only are we proud of this past year, but we are grateful to our bank partners for making 2022 monumental and look forward to supporting their initiatives in the New Year and beyond.”

Between unprecedented economic challenges and limitations due to systems running on antiquated technology, community financial institutions will continue to be impacted by ongoing disruption. Backed by a strong commitment to the industry, KlariVis is built on the latest generation technology and deploys a continuous development cycle driven by its clients, providing banks a clear view of their institution. Built by bankers, for bankers, KlariVis remains committed to institutions and is positioned for continued growth.

