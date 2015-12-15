LBank Exchange Will List BBToken (BB) on February 3, 2023

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – February 2, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list BBToken (BB) on February 3, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on February 3, 2023.

Utilizing the power of blockchain and NFT technologies, BB Project provides existing payments and remittances in conjunction with various existing in-kind assets. Its native token BBToken (BB) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on February 3, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing BB Project

Big Brothers Co., Ltd. is a company of people with the same big goal. It prioritizes customer business value creation through creative and systematic procures.

In line with the trend of rapidly growing virtual asset platform business these days, “Big Brothers” planned a BB Project that links blockchain and NFT technologies with platforms that can be used in real life. It’s a global project which expands its services in the fields of continuous use based on tourism, travel, leisure, and lifestyle, and is a platform that puts user benefits first by using blockchain technology in real life.

By developing virtual asset called BBToken, BB Project builds an integrated payment method that can be used online/offline for points, mileage, etc. Services provided by BB Project include interconnection of various industries, flexible development for platform integration, blockchain based business expansion and operation, and global community support,

In addition, real products and assets are NFTized and applied to enable customers to engage in economic activities, offering special benefits and rewards to buyers. BB Project is also preparing to establish its own NFT market and BBToken can be used as a means to trade NFTs. To participate in BB Project, users can utilize BB Wallet, which contains various services such as Staking, Payment, and NFT in one place.

In the future, a variety of Korean tourism, lodging, airline, and shopping malls will join BB as service partners, and global companies related to this project which are mainly located in Korea, will join as participating members in this project.

About BB Token

BBToken (BB) is the native token of BB Project, which can be used as a payment method for platform services, and paid as a reward for Big Brothers users. It aims to create a token economy as a mechanism for maintaining and increasing token value.

Based on Polygon network, BB has a total supply of 2 billion (i.e., 2,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for marketplace reward, 20% will be used for platform development, 20% is allocated for DeFi and liquidity pool, 19% will be used for marketing, 15% is allocated to the team and partners, 3% is provided for sales, and the remaining 3% is allocated to advisors.

BB token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on February 3, 2023, investors who are interested in the BB Project investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

