LBank Exchange Will List Coin NEXTEP Swap (CXS) on February 23, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – February 21, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Coin NEXTEP Swap (CXS) on February 23, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CXS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on February 23, 2023.

As a French fintech startup, Nextep develops a payment software that will allow merchants to accept all cryptocurrency payments from its payment terminal. Its native token Coin NEXTEP Swap (CXS) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on February 23, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Nextep

Nextep, a French financial technology company, aims to democratize cryptocurrency as a means of payment via a software so that merchants can accept cryptocurrency without constraints. The software will be directly integrated into Android payment terminals thanks to its partner Pax technology, world leader in the distribution of payment terminals

With Nextep application, the user will pay in cryptocurrency while the merchant charges fiat currency as usual. The transfer is supported by Nextep blockchain (NX chain), operating under proof of authority consensus system, which is considered as one of the most environmentally friendly solutions because it does not require any form of mining.

NX chain also uses the Layer 2 technology. And due to its comprehensive support for the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) system, NX chain allows interaction with all major wallets in the crypto industry. This also allows the network to be continuously updated based on the transactions and interactions contained in the block. NX chain is a scalable blockchain that can trade at a speed of up to 65,000 transactions per second (theoretical maximum). It will be the core of Nextep ecosystem, ensuring reliability, security, independence and transparency.

The payment process is designed as simple as possible. The merchant selects the Nextep application that was previously integrated into the payment terminal, enters the amount of currency that needs to be charged, and then displays the QR code. Customers then scan QR codes and verify transactions through their Nextep payment application. Merchant will receive a payment notice on its terminal after payment.

Merchants will neither see the amount of cryptocurrency nor the conversion, meaning that their conventions will not be broken. They will only see the amount of fiat currency received, and will receive the required frequency of bank transfers and accounting records of all transactions conducted during this period. The dashboard will be dedicated to merchants so that they can access their customer records and transactions digitally.

About CXS Token

Coin NEXTEP Swap (CXS) is the native token of NX chain. It will be used to purchase tokens and cryptocurrencies through Nextep’s DEX. It is also essential for purchasing NEXTEP tokens, which will become the main payment method used on Nextep payment software when it’s commercialized.

CXS has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 42% is provided for presale, 20% will be used for marketing and development, 10% is provided for servers, 10% is allocated to the team, 8% is reserved, 5% is provided for the DEX NEXTEP, and the remaining 5% is allocated for CEX listings.

CXS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on February 23, 2023, investors who are interested in the Nextep investment can easily buy and sell CXS token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about CXS Token:

Official Website: https://nextepcrypto.com/

Explorer: https://nxchainscan.com

Telegram: https://t.me/nextepcrypto

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nextep_crypto

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCSZ4fL4s0EpOOX77NBZ_nnw

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

