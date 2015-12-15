LBank Exchange Will List Entropy (ENT) on February 16, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – February 14, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Entropy (ENT) on February 16, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ENT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on February 16, 2023.

As a fast, secure, decentralized community blockchain network, Entropy (ENT) creates true ownership and transactions of digital assets with additional features such as X&E, NFT games, marketplace, wallet, and more, enabling users to experience a new world of Web3 that they have never had before. ENT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on February 16, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Entropy

Entropy is a dedicated private blockchain for services that can quickly and stably handle the transactions and contracts of various blockchain-based services such as DApp or NFT games.

There are two main goals that Entropy aims at. The first is to complete a blockchain network optimized for DApp or NFT games that require similar security levels while minimizing internal and external variability to maintain network constancy so that services can operate reliably.

The second is to build the X&E On Chain Network. Entropy can make various DApp-type blockchain services on-board as well as games. The service can be defined and serviced in various forms, such as P2E, M2E, and L2E. Therefore, “X” of Entropy’s X&E has the meaning of Extension, which enables the expansion of blockchain service and user experience, and “E” has the meaning of supporting Earning, a key trend in the blockchain market. It helps to easily build an independent ecosystem and expand services so that on-board DApp or NFT games can focus on their own content as well as blockchain networking. It also creates and expands the value link of various digital assets on the network.

Even if each service has its own ecosystem, blockchain services require blockchain wallets that can contain blockchain assets, marketplaces for asset transactions such as NFT, block exporters for block or contract verification, and DeFi services that can utilize blockchain assets. Entropy provides all of these commonly needed services, which also allows users to share a pool of users among services on-boarded on Entropy.

In addition, Entropy provides various SDKs necessary for development construction so that the 3rd Party can be linked without much difficulty even when developing blockchain services. SDK is provided in the form of management tools such as token minting/burning tools, NFT management tools, economy support systems, and service operation tools, including API types provided on code. Development documents for linkage will be supported through the Entropy developer center web service.

Simply put, Entropy is the most ideal blockchain network for DApp or NFT games that advocate various ecosystem structures. It supports various types of blockchain API/SDK with high autonomy so that DApp or NFT games on-board Entropy can be developed smoothly in the planned direction. This allows the on-boarded 3rd party to complete services quickly by dramatically reducing technical difficulty and implementation time.

About ENT

ENT is the native coin of Entropy blockchain network. When a block is created in the Entropy, a block reward is given according to the verification. Block compensation is set to reward 0.2 ENTs per node. In addition to basic block compensation, an additional 10% of transaction fees incurred during transaction processing will be added up and rewarded. For the remaining 90% of the transaction fee, it will serve to maintain the value of the Entropy coin through self-incineration.

In addition to the block compensation volume, Entropy coins require a basic volume for listing on the exchange and supplying liquidity, and for this purpose, 2,100,000 ENTs are initially issued. There is no additional issuance of Entropy coins other than the pre-minting volume and the block compensation volume. The issuance rate of coins for all Entropy is 3.84% for pre-minting and 96% for block verification rewards.

ENT coin will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on February 16, 2023, investors who are interested in the Entropy can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

