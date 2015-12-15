LBank Exchange Will List TRIA (TRA) on February 17, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – February 16, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TRIA (TRA) on February 17, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TRA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on February 17, 2023.

Building a blockchain-based art brokerage transaction system, TRIA (TRA) is here to digitize artworks, use NFT to divide ownership, make transactions transparent, increase global liquidity, and popularize NFT. Its native token TRA will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on February 17, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing TRIA

Since the 2010s, the art industry has been using technological advancements in science and business, such as VR, AR, AI, and blockchain, to get around the primary limitation of online viewing-the ‘unable to physically see the work.’ Additionally, the blockchain-based NFT is now being introduced in the metaverse ecosystem, which combines reality and virtuality or is linked via digital twins.

TRIA is a project that seeks to digitize artworks, use NFT to divide ownership, make transactions transparent, increase global liquidity, and popularize NFT. Using blockchain technology, the TRIA project’s platform gives the history of the whole production, acquisition, and dissemination of art a special worth. Additionally, by saving data about the complete distribution as an encrypted hash value in the blockchain server, it may be preserved indefinitely and consistently without fabrication or manipulation.

The TRIA project provides NFT work certification and registration service and art digitalization. For the purpose of registering and authenticating ownership, it provides a service for digitizing artworks and turning them into NFTs. The artist goes under genuine product certification and permanently records it on the blockchain. Buyers may quickly determine the authenticity of the work by looking up all work-related details such as the title of the work, transaction history, and final bid price, as well as information on whether the work is legitimate or not using spectrography.

Through the TRIA project, anybody may buy, sell, or jointly buy the ownership of pieces of art on a marketplace platform. All digital content will be designed and developed to be tokenized using NFT. Through this, anybody in the general public may purchase works of art.

After being registered via the TRIA NFT Exchange, assets marked as TRIA may be exchanged by auction, sale, or exchange. The public NFT exchange may be used to trade, and the TRIA NFT Wallet is used to store and exchange NFTs. The value of TRIA tokens is shared among NFT developers, sellers, and buyers on this TRIA NFT trading market.

Furthermore, there will also be donation and cultural volunteer activities, art mall service and art event, Korean wave content NFT platform, offline community such as NFT gallery, studio and café, TRIA NFT investment club, TRIA Metaverse NFT gallery, and more expanded services in the future.

About TRA Token

Within the TRIA project ecosystem, the TRIA token (TRA) is the primary payment mechanism. It is a cryptocurrency that may be used to jointly own, sell, auction, display, donate, and pay for celebrity goods, gaming items, and digital artwork created by well-known Korean and international artists. All organizations, companies, artists, and creators involved in the TRIA project ecosystem utilize TRA as a platform currency to access the network’s numerous services, including luxury galleries and online and offline markets.

Based on ERC-20, TRA has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for token sale, 10% is allocated to contributors, 5% will be used for marketing, 30% is provided for the ecosystem, 5% is allocated to the team and advisors, and the remaining 10% is reserved.

TRA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on February 17, 2023, investors who are interested in the TRIA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

