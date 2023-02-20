LBank Weekly Listing Report, 20th February 2023 

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – February 22, 2023) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 20th February.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: WBX

Listing date: 20th February

Key words: Utility, Listed on Bitmart, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.wibx.io/

About:

DWiBX was born to decentralize advertising by allowing customer engagement to benefit their favorite brands to generate incentives in the token that can be used by these customers to purchase products that they themselves helped to publicize.

Project: A1A

Listing date: 21st February

Key words: Listed on XT, KLAY

Official Website: http://www.aonea.co.kr/

About:

For selling and sharing specific items, such as photos, works, and videos based on digital content. To promote and purchase the corresponding digital work, it provides a platform for a lot of participation and communication and provides an ecosystem where you are offered some compensation for your contribution.

Project: MARS

Listing date: 22nd February

Key words: Others, Listed on dex-trade, finebox, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.marscoin.org

About:

Marscoin explores the idea of leveraging the power of a peer-to-peer, distributed open cryptocurrency to incentivize space exploration.

Project: GHUB

Listing date: 23rd February

Key words: Metaverse, Listed on KLAYswap, KLAY

Official Website: https://www.gemhub.io

About:

Blockchain game platform GemHUB aims for an ‘Easy, Convenient, and Entertaining for Anyone’ blockchain game service platform. GemHUB has been trying to secure game players and building a large ecosystem by releasing games consistently since the launch of GemHUB platform in 2022.

Project: CXS

Listing date: 23rd February

Key words: Others, Initial listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://nextepcrypto.com/

About:

NEXTEP is a French FinTech which aims to democratize cryptocurrency by allowing merchants, via payment software, to accept cryptocurrency with ease.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – 14th February 2022 to 19th February 2023

Name: MUDI

Weekly gain: 225%

Official Website: https://www.mudi.co.kr/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mudi/usdt

Name: BLUR

Weekly gain: 1180%

Official Website: https://blur.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/blur/usdt

Name: TRA

Weekly gain: 62%

Official Website: http://www.tria.or.kr/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tra/usdt

Name: CGU

Weekly gain: 12%

Official Website: https://cgu.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cgu/usdt

Name: XMT

Weekly gain: 86%

Official Website: http://xmileage.io./#page-top

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xmt/usdt

Name: GNS

Weekly gain: 50%

Official Website: https://gains.trade/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gns/usdt

Name: WV

Weekly gain: 300%

Official Website: https://www.wiven.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wv/usdt

Name: ENT

Weekly gain: 50%

Official Website: https://entropynetwork.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ent/usdt

Name: FRA

Weekly gain: 35%

Official Website: https://findora.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fra/usdt

Name: BP

Official Website: http://bpcoin.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/bp/usdt

Name: MDFC

Official Website: http://www.mdffoundation.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mdfc/usdt

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 20th February 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/155729_67aa787b142f6b9c_001full.jpg

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/155729