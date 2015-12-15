Lightbits Continues Growth, Complete Data Platform Innovation for Any Cloud

Install base doubles YoY as organizations seek SAN capabilities in the cloud.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—Lightbits®, the innovation leader in simple, efficient, and agile data platform solutions for any cloud, today announced that it ended 2022 by increasing its average deal size and doubling its deal pipeline and install base. The company’s growth is fueled by enterprise organizations shifting to a cloud-first strategy, which according to Fortune Business Insights is projected to grow from $480B in 2022 to $1.7T by 2029, at a CAGR of 19.9%.1

Despite the challenging economic climate, the organization has increased its average deal size by 1.7X and grown its install base by 2.2X year-over-year for 2022. Lightbits also achieved a 2.2X increase in pipeline growth signaling that the company is well-positioned for continued success as enterprise organizations seek to move their SAN-based workloads to the cloud. In addition to these successes, customer confidence is strong, with existing customers re-purchases 2.6X higher than the previous purchase.

The company’s success is derived from the innovative data platform that fills a critical gap in cloud storage features and capabilities. The unique combination of software-defined, disaggregated, and clustered NVMe/TCP architecture with Intelligent Flash Management and built-in enterprise data services satisfy the growing demand for an efficient, simple, and agile data platform that enables cloud transformation. Lightbits is easy to consume on any cloud and is compatible with VMware, Kubernetes, and OpenStack orchestration environments. Zenlayer, an emerging CloudEdge provider, implemented Lightbits last year for its VM and container-based edge cloud, solving their need for a cost-efficient, high-performance, low latency, multi-tenant data platform with the flexibility to adapt to their changing infrastructure architecture.

“Lightbits is thriving amidst a challenging economic climate because we satisfy the need we are hearing from customers who want to migrate their SAN-based critical workloads to the cloud, but don’t want to comprise on application performance,” said Eran Kirzner, Co-founder and CEO of Lightbits. “We offer high-performance, consistent low latency, and predictable low cost that customers can’t get with native cloud solutions. If enterprise organizations want a blazingly fast, complete data platform for their database and analytics workloads that spans public and private clouds they come to Lightbits.”

Funding growth

There have been several investments made in Lightbits during 2022 bringing the company’s total funds raised since its founding in 2016 to more than $110 million, including a mid-year investment of $42 million in growth capital in a funding round led by Atreides Management.

Product innovation

A golden thread running through 2022 for Lightbits was its ongoing product innovation reflected by several leading tech organizations making its solution available on their marketplaces:

In June 2022 Lightbits was released on Amazon Web Services Marketplace (AWS) to deliver cloud-native, NVMe-powered solutions that enhance AWS customers’ operational efficiency and performance.

In April 2022, the Lightbits Cloud Data Platform was made available on VMware Marketplace, a one-stop shop for VMware-validated and certified ecosystem solutions.

In March 2022, support for Lightbits was included as part of OpenStack Yoga. Lightbits is also committed to supporting open cloud environments by ensuring interoperability and availability through all OpenStack future releases.

Key appointments

Throughout the year, Lightbits made several strategic appointments designed to strengthen its leadership team:

Celebrating awards

Lightbits received several significant industry awards in 2022:

Patents

In 2022, Lightbits received four patents, with much more pending, reinforcing its commitment to disrupting the market with innovative and relevant cloud solutions:

Patent 11,513,729 for “distributed write buffer for storage systems.”

Patent 11,467,730 for “system and method for managing data storage on non-volatile memory media.”

Patent 11,385,798 for “method and system for application-aware management of write operations on non-volatile storage.”

Patent 11,256,431 for “a storage system having a field programmable gate array.”

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits), offers a Complete Data Platform for any cloud in VMware, Kubernetes, and OpenStack orchestration environments. It enables organizations with a cloud-first strategy to move IO-intensive database, analytic, transactional, and streaming applications that may be on DAS or SAN to the cloud without compromise. It delivers high performance, consistent low latency, and predictable low costs that cloud-native block storage solutions cannot provide. The native NMVe/TCP and clustered architecture, coupled with innovative Intelligent Flash Management and rich enterprise data services solve the storage challenges endemic to cloud-native applications. Lightbits is backed by enterprise technology leaders [Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, Lenovo, and Micron] and is on a mission to deliver a robust cloud platform with unmatched efficiency, agility, and flexibility.

