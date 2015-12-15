Luke Litteken Named Chair of National Trade Association

Luke Litteken, SVP, Natural Gas Business Unit of Xcel Energy, is the new chair of Southern Gas Association Board of Directors. Southern Gas Association represents natural gas operators across the entire value chain as well as product and service companies supporting the natural gas industry.





The Southern Gas Association (SGA) Board of Directors has named Luke Litteken, Senior Vice President, Natural Gas Business Unit of Xcel Energy, as the 2023 Chair of the Board. Mr. Litteken has been at the forefront of natural gas industry operations, safety, customer service, and workforce development for over thirty years. Producers, Midstream, Gas Supply & Marketing, Transmission and Distribution operators turn to Southern Gas Association for training and leadership development. Mr. Litteken's experience, starting in the field 34 years ago as an entry level IBEW gas apprentice, will guide the association in providing technical and leadership training that enhances the safety of people and systems, helps unlock their potential, and delivers tangible and applicable leadership tools for today while driving energy innovation for tomorrow. Passionate about the industry's workforce, Mr. Litteken's efforts to ensure a skilled and diverse energy workforce include serving as a board member and vice-chair of the Center for Energy Workforce Development. In addition, he is a board member of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, American Red Cross, and current chairmen of the Operations Section of the American Gas Association.

Addressing his goals as chair, Luke Litteken stated, “My efforts will be focused on creating the long-term infrastructure and technology to deliver affordable, resilient clean energy. The key to achieving that goal is creating broader awareness of careers in energy to enable stronger recruiting results in all the communities the energy industry serves, while nurturing a diversified and skilled workforce and then putting their passion and creativity to work. In addition, leveraging the SGA’s well-respected technical and leadership training ensures the industry shares best practices and lessons learned while driving the innovation required for a net-zero energy system.”

“Working collaboratively and methodically with our energy allies and regulatory stakeholders to integrate emerging fuels such as RNG, Certified Natural Gas, and hydrogen, we can hasten the framework of the future energy system. Our ability to work together faithfully and safely to serve the communities we serve today while innovating is essential. Southern Gas Association is the key to both of these. I look forward to serving the organization.”

Suzanne Ogle, Southern Gas Association President, and CEO, said, “It is a pleasure to welcome Luke Litteken as our 2023 Chair. He is an accomplished natural gas expert and nationally respected leader. Throughout his career, he has stood out as a leader, influencer, and unwavering champion of safety, people, and clean energy.”

SGA’s 2023 Executive Committee will also include the following:

Vice Chair: Scott Hallam, Senior Vice President Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, The Williams Companies

Second Vice Chair: Cristie Neller, Vice President of Administrative Services, Berkshire Hathaway Gas Transmission and Storage. (BHE GT&S)

Secretary / Treasurer: Sasha Weintraub, Chief Commercial Officer, Duke Energy

Steve Lindsey, Executive Vice President and CEO of Spire, Inc., became Immediate Past Chair on January 1, 2023.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Southern Gas Association

Founded in 1908, the Southern Gas Association is a national leader in natural gas training and professional development. SGA’s membership community is composed of exploration and production, marketing, distribution, transmission, storage, and associate partners across the U.S. and Canada. Representing the industry from drill bit to burner tip, SGA’s membership comprises more than 200 operators and 350 industry partners. Through digital and in-person engagement, SGA members share ideas, resources, and best practices to develop people, relationships, and solutions. For more information, visit southerngas.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn

