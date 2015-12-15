MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC Announced as Winner of the 2022 TURNAROUND OF THE YEAR AWARD by the M&A Advisor

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The M&A Advisor, recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, announced that MACCO Restructuring Group (“MACCO”), who provided interim executive leadership and served as financial advisor to a publicly traded consumer products company was named the 2022 WINNER OF THE TURNAROUND OF THE YEAR AWARD.





Drew McManigle, Founder and CEO of MACCO, who served as the company’s Interim CEO and Board Chairman during the turnaround stated, “We’re very honored to be recognized by our peers for this significant achievement in business rehabilitation while providing the client a second chance to fully succeed!” He continued, “In a swift 11-month engagement, MACCO’s business fire experts led by Managing Directors, Terence Cryan and Paul Maniscalco, quickly assessed, skillfully managed and rapidly implemented substantive solutions, from the ‘Board Room to the Backroom’ of the company, resulting in a operationally streamlined, financially stable, cash positive company with new products, markets and opportunities.”

MACCO will be recognized at the 17th Annual Turnaround Awards in mid-March at a Black-Tie Gala in Palm Beach, Florida.

MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC is a national, middle-market focused interim leadership and financial advisory based firm in Houston with offices in Las Vegas, Denver, Oklahoma City, Wilmington/Philadelphia, and New York City. MACCO’s professionals possess real world business experience and have managed and led companies across a broad array of industries while acting as CEOs, CROs, CFOs, Senior Workout Lenders, and Fiduciaries.

Businesses in crisis and, the people who own or manage them, should have access to affordable, straightforward solutions. MACCO’s proven results, along with our attributes of independence, high ethical standards, and our willingness to take accountability, allow us to act quickly, move confidently and execute precisely to “put out the fire and protect the stakeholders from getting burned.”

Learn more about MACCO at www.macco.group

