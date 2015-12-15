Magnit Appoints Doug Barnett as CFO to Accelerate Global Reach

Barnett to pursue modernization and operational excellence as the company leads the evolution of work

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Magnit, an Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, today announced that Doug Barnett has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO). In this role, Barnett will work to scale the company’s global operations as it leads the evolution of work.

“Having Doug on the team will be critical to driving Magnit’s success in its next chapter,” said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of Magnit. “He has successfully managed, modernized, and scaled several companies through times of transformation. Our industry is in a moment of acceleration, and it’s ripe for expansion. I’m confident Doug’s tech-forward vision for Magnit will help further cement the company’s status as a trailblazer in the evolution of work.”

Barnett has more than two decades in executive roles within the tech and software sectors. Most recently, he spent four years as the executive vice president (EVP) and CFO at the Sabre Corporation, spearheading the company’s global finance organization and corporate development initiatives. Previously, Barnett has also served as EVP-CFO of Informatica and TriZetto Corporation, as well as being CFO of UGS. At each of these companies, he helped accelerate the global reach of their products and services.

“In today’s macroeconomic landscape, contingent workforce management is a critical C-suite priority,” said Barnett. “With its rich history as a leading service provider in the contingent workforce industry, modern software, and world-class data and talent intelligence, Magnit is well-positioned for rapid growth in the coming years. I’m incredibly excited to be a part of its ongoing story.”

Barnett joined Magnit closely on the heels of the company’s extensive rebrand. A veteran and industry leader in contingent workforce management, Magnit has been guided by its ongoing mission to make planning, attracting, and managing the best talent faster and more effectively for over 30 years.

