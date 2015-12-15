MDFC Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – February 16, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MDFC on February 14, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MDFC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Utilizing the blockchain technology, Modu Factory is here to break the line between online and offline business transactions with its cryptocurrency and payment system. Its native token MDFC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on February 14, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Modu Factory

At present, many beauty devices have been released on the market. However, most devices do not adequately reflect the different skin types of users and many people experience side effects after using the product. Additionally, the integration of existing beauty devices with blockchain technology seems far away. The market expects the launch of integrated products that can be compared and analyzed with other people’s data rather than simply independent products, but the reality is that existing beauty device companies cannot keep up.

The products of Modu Factory (MDF) were designed to solve these problems. This is a customized beauty care product that considers each user’s skin characteristics, lifestyle patterns, and user environment. After all, the future of beauty products should not only satisfy quality but also manage through the interaction with products. For this reason, MDF analyzes each person’s skin type by combining “AI, IoT and blockchain” technology in line with the increase in home beauty and smart beauty trends. By accumulating such data, MDF tried to develop customized beauty care devices and build an integrated beauty care business ecosystem.

In addition to beauty products, Modu Factory (MDF) Foundation also aims to break the line between online and offline business transactions in line with the rapid development of information and communication technology and blockchain industry. Among them, blockchain and cryptocurrency have unique characteristics, which can solve accessibility and reliability problems. These features build an open ecosystem that anyone can participate in as long as there is the Internet through decentralized governance, so as to achieve a unified financial ecosystem without online/offline boundaries.

Therefore, MDF will work with various legislative bodies and industry experts in the financial field to develop an ecosystem, through which sustainable, safe and reliable services can be built. And in this ecosystem, a common currency can be used by many people around the world. MDF can reduce user acquisition costs by sharing customer pool among alliance service companies in the platform, and use the global infrastructure of blockchain to support cooperation between global enterprises.

By integrating the payment of all stores using the MDF payment platform and the points of each store paid separately according to the purchase of each product, the actual use of points and service quality of customers are improved, and with the purchase of products, the data of individual users is constantly accumulated. These data will not only be used for personal reference, but also become the marketing points to form objective indicators and according to the purchase tendency in the social contact network through complex comparison and analysis with other users.

The goal of MDF is to build an extensible ecosystem which maximizes the practicability in daily life and integrates payment and investment. In the future, MDF will also issue blockchain-based real estate, art works and other NFT coins to digitize existing assets.

About MDFC Token

MDFC is the native token of Modu Factory Foundation. It can be used as a payment method in all stores that have joined the MDF Alliance, or in shopping centers directly operated by MDF.

Based on ERC-20, MDFC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for business development, 35% is allocated for IEO, 10% is provided for angel & etc., 20% is allocated to the founding team, and the remaining 25% is reserved.

MDFC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on February 14, 2023, investors who are interested in the Modu Factory can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

