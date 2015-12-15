MDxHealth to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023

   

NEWS RELEASE
FEBRUARY 22, 2023, 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET

Company to Host Conference Call with Live Q&A, March 8, 2023 at 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – February 22, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (Nasdaq and Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the “Company” or “mdxhealth”), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, after market close on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Title: Mdxhealth Presents Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Speakers: Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer
Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer
Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Time: 4:30pm ET/ 22:30 CET
Conference Call Dial-in Details:

United States: 1-877-407-9716
Belgium: 0800 73904
The Netherlands: 0800 023 4340
United Kingdom: 0800 756 3429
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1600322&tp_key=c5695c9654

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About mdxhealth®

Mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

mdxhealth

[email protected]

  
LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)
US: +1 949 271 9223
[email protected]		  

NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

