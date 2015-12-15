Medigene AG Appoints Pamela Keck as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

MARTINSRIED and MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an early-stage immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, announced today the appointment of Pamela Keck as Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

“Pamela’s extensive investor relations experience in the biotech industry and wealth of financial expertise will be invaluable as we execute our updated growth strategy and pipeline expansion,” said Selwyn Ho, Medigene’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are delighted to have Pamela join us and we look forward to her leadership for our investor relations and corporate communications initiatives.”

Pamela brings more than 15 years’ experience as an investor relations and corporate communications professional. Most recently, she held the position of Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations with neurocare group AG, where she supported the company in its financing and growth activities. Prior to that, she spent nearly four years with Biofrontera AG as Head of Investor Relations, during which time, the company successfully closed its initial public offering (IPO) and listing on the NASDAQ. Mrs. Keck has also held a number of investor relations positions of increasing responsibility across a wide variety of industries across North America and Europe. Pamela holds a Master of International Business and Management from Kufstein University of Applied Sciences (Austria) and a Master of Business Administration from Levene Graduate School of Business (Canada).

Pamela Keck commented, “It is an exciting time for Medigene. With the company’s end-to-end technology platform and deep expertise in TCR-T therapy development, Medigene is well positioned to accelerate the development of novel TCR-T therapies such as MDG1015 for the treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. I’m honored to join the Medigene team and look forward to engaging with the investor community and help deliver value for all our stakeholders.”

About Medigene

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is a leading immuno-oncology company dedicated to developing T-cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product enhancement and product development technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T Cell Receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

About Medigene’s TCR-T Therapy Platform

Medigene’s immunotherapies help activate the patient’s own defense mechanisms by harnessing T cells in the battle against cancer. Medigene’s end-to-end platform combines multiple exclusive and proprietary technologies to create best-in-class TCR-T therapies. The platform includes multiple product enhancement technologies, (e.g. PD1-41BB Switch Receptor, Precision Pairing) and development optimization technologies (e.g. Allogeneic-HLA (Allo-HLA) TCR Priming) to aid the development of differentiated TCR-T therapies. Partnerships with multiple companies including BioNTech, 2SeventyBio, and Hongsheng Sciences, continue to validate the platform’s assets & technologies.

About Medigene’s MDG1015 Program

MDG1015 is a 3rd generation T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapy targeting NY-ESO-1, a well-recognized and validated cancer testis antigen which is expressed in multiple tumor types. MDG1015 contains our high-avidity, NY-ESO-1 TCR combined with our proprietary PD1-41BB co-stimulatory switch receptor that blocks the PD1/PD-L1 inhibitory axis while simultaneously activating the T cell through the well described -41BB pathway further enhancing the activity and persistence of the TCR-T in the hostile tumor microenvironment (TME). MDG1015 is currently undergoing IND/CTA enabling studies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

